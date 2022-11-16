Amazon lets go first workers in layoffs

After decades of near-constant expansion, Amazon began laying off corporate workers Tuesday, becoming the latest tech giant to slash its workforce in recent weeks.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to cut about 10,000 workers, about 3% of its corporate workforce. The company started communicating the layoffs to employees Tuesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive matters.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cuts will mostly affect areas such as retail, human resources and devices. Earlier this month, Amazon announced a broad hiring freeze among its white-collar workforce that would last at least "the next few months."

The cuts are expected to be the e-commerce giant's largest round of layoffs in its history, marking a big turnaround for the company which has hired aggressively over the past decade.

Amazon is expected to continue hiring in its warehouses, where it is adding staff to support its busy holiday season.

Mass layoffs represent a sharp reversal for Amazon, which has been expanding for much of its history. At the end of September, it employed more than 1.5 million employees, a 5% increase from the year before.

