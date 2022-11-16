Another inflation indicator cooling

Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels.

The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, or PPI, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% in October from September. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%, according to the department.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI was unchanged in October and rose 6.7% on an annual basis, down from a 7.1% annual rate in September. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 8.3% annual increase and a 0.4% rise from the prior month.

After peaking in March at 11.7% on an annual basis, PPI growth has moderated amid improving supply chains, softer demand and a weakening in many commodities prices. Excluding food and energy, costs of goods declined during the month, and services prices fell for the first time since 2020.

The Federal Reserve, which is watching all inflation data closely, is expected soon to slow the pace of interest rate increases, although officials have emphasized they remain firmly committed to taming inflation.

The central bank has lifted its short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for four meetings in a row, but economists now increasingly foresee an increase of a half-point at its December meeting.

Many companies have successfully passed on much, if not all, of the increases in input and labor costs to consumers, but some companies have recently indicated a hesitation to pursue further aggressive price increases amid an uncertain economic environment.

Tuesday's report showed goods prices rose 0.6%, reflecting increases in food and energy. Services prices declined 0.1%, including decreases in trade, transportation and warehousing costs. The Labor Department said a major factor in the decline was a drop in fuel retailer margins.

Most of the monthly increase reflected higher gas prices at the wholesale level, which rose 5.7% just in October. The cost of new cars fell 1.5%, last month, which could lead to lower prices at the retail level as well.

The cost of services, such as hotels, air travel, and health care, slipped 0.1% in October from September, the first drop since November 2020.

The report follows last week's better-known consumer price index, which showed that year-over-year inflation cooled to a slower-than-expected 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September. And excluding volatile food and energy costs, that report said that core consumer prices rose just 0.3% in October from the previous month, half the increase of the previous two months.

Positive consumer inflation figures sent stock markets soaring last week because the readings suggested that the devastating price spikes of the past 18 months are finally moderating. The cost of used cars, clothing, and furniture fell, a sign that goods prices are reversing their big price leaps of last year, when supply chain blockages sent inflation soaring.

In recent months, delays at major ports have been cleared, the price of ocean shipping has tumbled and more stores are building larger stockpiles. All those trends suggest that goods prices will continue to decline.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS).