Arkansas announces 5-star Taliah Scott's signing

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors announced Wednesday the signing of ESPN 5-star guard Taliah Scott to the 2023 recruiting class.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School, chose Arkansas over more than 30 scholarship offers after visiting Fayetteville for the football game against Texas on Sept. 11, 2021.

She chose the Razorbacks over Florida, Florida State, Texas, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and numerous other programs.

Neighbors recalled Scott telling him she was going to be a Razorback prior to leaving last year's unofficial visit.

"I was preparing to deliver the final speech to leave with her on the trip home when she most politely interrupted me and said, 'Coach, I want to be a Razorback,'" Neighbors said. "I thought I had misheard her. The room went silent as everyone seemed to be thinking the same. The shock and surprise on everyone’s face quickly turned into a celebration when she said, 'Like right now, I’m committing.'"

Scott is rated the No. 11 prospect in the nation, according HoopGurlz Recruiting. She was recently named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Naismith High School Trophy.

Scott averaged 31.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.4 steals per game as a junior. She averaged 23.4 points, 5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a sophomore and led her team to Florida's Class 7A state semifinals.

She scored 20-plus points 15 times during the season and recorded her 1,000th career point midway through the season.

Scott, who is 176 points shy from scoring 2,000 career points, joins ESPN 4-star forward Jenna Lawrence, 6-2, of Farmington, and 5-8 combo guard Maryn Archer of Derby, Kan., as signees for the 2023 class.

The three officially visited Fayetteville over the weekend.