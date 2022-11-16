Arkansas lottery revenues climb in October as Powerball jackpot rise

With a boost from a rising Powerball jackpot, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's revenue in October hit $49 million, up $2.8 million compared with the same month a year ago.

The amount raised for college scholarships last month also jumped by $2.1 million to $9.8 million, the lottery said in a report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council's lottery oversight subcommittee.

The lottery has been selling tickets since Sept. 28, 2009. It helped finance Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 students for in each of 11 consecutive fiscal years until fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, when 28,716 students were awarded scholarships amid declining higher-education enrollments.

The lottery's scratch-off ticket revenue for October was flat at $36.9 million compared with a year ago, while the lottery's monthly draw-game ticket revenue increased from $9.1 million to $12 million compared with a year ago, according to the lottery's report.

The lottery's draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, LOTTO, Lucky for Life, Cash 3 and Cash 4. The lottery started selling the new draw game called the Arkansas LOTTO on Sept. 18.

In October, the lottery's Powerball's revenue totaled $5.7 million -- up from $3.1 million in the same month a year ago, said Jerry Fetzer, the chief financial officer at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot had risen to $1 billion by the end of October, Fetzer said. The Powerball jackpot reached $2 billion -- the largest ever in the United States -- on Nov. 7 and a winning ticket was sold in Altadena, Calif.

The lottery's Powerball ticket sales from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, when the $2 billion Powerball drawing was held, totaled $9.4 million, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

In contrast, the Powerball jackpot had grown to $670 million on Oct. 4, 2021, before it was hit on that date and was $123 million at the end of October 2021, Fetzer said.

Fetzer said the lottery raised $2.1 million more money for college scholarships in October than a year ago primarily because of higher Powerball ticket sales, noting that the amount raised for college scholarships in October was $2.6 million better than the lottery's projected budget for the month.

October is the fourth month of the state's fiscal year 2023, which started July 1.

During the first four months of fiscal 2023, lottery revenue totaled $193.7 million, compared with $190.9 in the same period in fiscal 2022.

So far in fiscal 2023, the lottery has raised $36.2 million for college scholarships, compared with $32 million over the same period in fiscal 2022.

At the end of each fiscal year, the lottery transfers the unclaimed prize reserve fund balance minus $1 million to college scholarships.

The lottery's unclaimed prize reserve fund totaled $3.7 million at the end of October, after receiving $116,641 from unclaimed prizes in October.

The lottery's amount raised for college scholarships in fiscal 2023 so far is about $10 million above the lottery's projected budget for this period, Fetzer said.

For fiscal 2023, the lottery is projecting total revenue of $535.9 million and raising $91.4 million for college scholarships.

In fiscal 2022, the lottery collected revenue of $580.2 million and raised $99.7 million for college scholarships. They were the second-largest amounts the lottery has reported in any fiscal year, trailing only fiscal 2021, when the lottery collected revenue of $632.5 million and raised $106.6 million for college scholarships.

Last year, lottery officials attributed fiscal 2021's record numbers in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic.

Asked how inflation has impacted the lottery's performance in October, Fetzer said that "lottery performance remains well above budget through October 2022.

"However, lottery tickets are a discretionary item for consumers," he said.

"There is little doubt that the current high rates of inflation are weighing on lottery performance. However, for October 2022 the continuing growth of the Powerball jackpot fueled increased sales, and correspondingly, increased net proceeds for that month."

AAA reported Tuesday the average price of unleaded gasoline in Arkansas is $3.23 a gallon -- down from $$3.26 a gallon a week earlier to Tuesday, and $3.39 a gallon a month before Tuesday.

A year ago, the average price of unleaded gasoline in Arkansas was $3.06 a gallon, according to the AAA. The highest recorded average price of unleaded gasoline in Arkansas was $4.54 a gallon on June 14.

About 1,350 of the lottery's nearly 2,000 retailers are convenience stores that sell gas, according to the lottery.

SCHOLARSHIPS

The Arkansas Academic Challenge scholarships are financed with lottery proceeds, plus $20 million a year in state general revenue.

So far in fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education has handed out Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $24.2 million to 27,659 students, said Nick Fuller, the division's assistant director of finance.

"We just completed the update to the payment system within the new scholarship application management system, so a majority of payments have not been disbursed to correspond with the number of awardees," he said. "There should be a bigger jump in those distribution amounts by [mid-December]."

In fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, the division awarded a total of $75.1 million in Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships to 28,716 students. The division had forecast that it would hand out $90 million in scholarships to 31,200 students in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 is the first fiscal year in the past 12 fiscal years that Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships were awarded to fewer than 30,000 students. Fuller has said that's because of the continued trend of overall enrollment decline in higher education and the total number of high school students continuing to get smaller, leading to a smaller pool from which scholarships are awarded.

For fiscal 2023, the division projects awarding a total of $78 million in Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships to 27,250 students.

The amount handed out for the Academic Challenge Scholarships peaked at $132.9 million in fiscal 2013, with awards going to 33,353 students. Scholarship totals have dropped largely because the Legislature cut the amount of initial scholarships several times.

The 2017 Legislature created the Workforce Challenge Scholarship to use excess proceeds to provide up to $800 per year for students enrolled in programs that lead to qualifications in high-demand occupations.

So far in fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education has handed out Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $221,798 to 1,358 students, Fuller said.

In fiscal 2022, the division awarded these scholarships to 690 students and disbursed $605,694. In fiscal 2023, the division projects it will distribute Workforce Challenge Scholarships to 1,000 students and disburse $1 million.

The 2019 Legislature created the Concurrent Challenge program that allows high school juniors and seniors to receive the scholarships for a semester or an academic year in which they are enrolled in an endorsed concurrent course or certain programs.

So far in fiscal 2023, the division has handed out Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $217,530 to 4,372 students, Fuller said.

For the Concurrent Challenge program, the division awarded scholarships to 16,432 students and disbursed $2.7 million in fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2023, the division projects awarding Concurrent Challenge Scholarships to 13,750 students and disbursing $2.75 million.