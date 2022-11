Warren, 1911: The Neo-Italian Renaissance style Bradley County Courthouse was erected in 1903 on a slight rise with a four sided clock tower. Among the unique features of the building was the use of two colors of brick to accentuate the architecture. Unlike so many other Arkansas courthouses of the era this building is still serving the citizens of Bradley County.

