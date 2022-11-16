Band reveals concert dates

For those who missed the Pine Bluff Community Band's musical contribution to White Hall's Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11, the band has announced its December concert dates.

It will host their major Christmas concert on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at White Hall at 8708 Dollarway Road. The concert is free and open to the general public.

They will also perform Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Convalescent Center, 6301 S. Hazel St., and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Villages of General Baptist East, 6811 S. Hazel St.

Both are open to the public, but seating is limited.

The band isn't new to the area, and in fact, was formed about 28 years ago, said Jim Monroe of White Hall, the band's president and a trombone player. Jerry Williams of Benton is the PBCB band director.

Annually, they perform a number of holiday and spring concerts, as well as other functions like the White Hall Memorial Day and Veterans Day events.

The band has been a mainstay at these celebrations for years.

"They are a great band and have community spirit for Pine Bluff and White Hall," said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster. "We as a community are so appreciative of them coming and honoring veterans."

This upcoming spring, they have a performance planned at Summit Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

Brenda Doucey, White Hall Museum director, organizes the Memorial and Veterans events.

"I always have a number of people wanting to know if they will be performing. Everyone always seems to enjoy their performances," Doucey said.

Like the Mayor, she said, "I really appreciate the Pine Bluff Community Band honoring our veterans."

ROOM FOR MORE MEMBERS

"We're an eclectic group of folks," Monroe said, but one thing they all have in common, he added, "We all love to play."

At this time, they have about 30 members ranging in age from high school students to retirees, with the average age of its members about 50.

"We've got some top notch players," Monroe said.

Their current members range from amateurs to former paid professionals, and they play a variety of instruments from flutes and horns to bass drums.

There are many reasons people join the band. Some might include a young person who wants to get experience playing with a band or overcoming the intimidation of publicly performing and for retirees, it's a creative and fun way to remain active and engaged, he said.

For others, it's simply about playing in a band, he said. For Monroe, it's about doing something completely different than his day job.

He is associate pastor at First Baptist Church of White Hall and plays trombone and has been a band member for about 13 years.

Everyone is welcome.

"Tryouts are come and bring your instrument, and be ready to play," he said.

A LITTLE HISTORY

The Pine Bluff Community Band has its roots in the Pine Bluff High School Band program.

In 1994, Jerry Horne, owner of the Wallick Music Co., asked former band members if they were interested in a union.

"While the primary emphasis was to gather former band members who had been students of famed band director R.B. 'Scrubby' Watson, the secondary motive for the meeting was to form a community band," according to PBCB's history.

People came from all around Arkansas for the reunion, ultimately resulting in the formation of a 40-member band. Horne was its first director.

Since its inception, they have performed at Timberfest at Sheridan, The Pines mall, First Baptist churches at Pine Bluff and White Hall, the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the Cleveland County fair, the Star City Civic Center and many other church and secular venues.

They played at the Grider Field Airport for the grand opening of the South Arkansas Aviation Museum in 2019, and at the Pine Bluff Convention Center during Pine Bluff's 175th citywide anniversary celebration in 2014.

Details: www.facebook.com/PBCommBand/.