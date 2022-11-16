Bentonville School Board bids farewell to four members





BENTONVILLE -- Four outgoing Bentonville School Board members were recognized for their contributions to the School District on Tuesday night.

Board President Eric White and members Brent Leas, Mike Swanson and Matt Burgess took part in their last board meeting.

The four represent a combined 26 years of service on the School Board, said Leslee Wright, district director of communications.

The four members were recognized before the meeting. Each was presented with a plaque by Superintendent Debbie Jones.

"We have great feelings for our outgoing members," Jones said.

All five zoned seats on the Bentonville School Board were up for election Nov. 8. Jennifer Faddis, the only current board member in the running, won her race for the Zone 2 seat against Gail Pianalto, according to unofficial results.

There also are two at-large seats on the board held by Willie Cowgur and Kelly Carlson.

Serving on the board has been rewarding and challenging, said Burgess, who has been on the board for nine years.

"We have opened six new schools and have graduated over 11,000 students," he said of his years on the board. "We have developed a 10-year strategic growth plan that will efficiently and effectively guide Bentonville schools. I am very thankful for all of the amazing teachers, counselors, bus drivers, staff and administrators that make a difference in approximately 19,000 students lives daily.

"I am thankful to the community for the opportunity to serve. I will forever be grateful to my wife and children for their support and love."

Other victors in the Nov. 8 election included Joel Dunning in Zone 1 and Becky Guthrie in Zone 4.

Runoff elections will be necessary for two seats -- in zones 3 and 5 -- where nobody received a majority of the votes cast in three-person contests.

The Zone 3 runoff is between Jeremy Farmer and Blanca Maldonado. Farmer received votes 1,793 (38%), and Maldonado had 1,570 votes (33%). Matthew Smith had 1,344 votes (29%), according to unofficial results.

The Zone 5 runoff is between Tatum Aicklen and Letisha Hinds.

Aicklen had 2,677 votes (41%) with Hinds at 1,925 votes (30%). Yoselin Bolivar was third with 1,921 votes (29%), according to unofficial results.

Runoffs will be Dec. 6. Early voting starts Nov. 29.

The new board members will be seated at the December board meeting.

The board on Tuesday night also heard an update from Dr. Courtney Morawski, executive director of middle-level education, on a leadership development program designed to meet the needs of emerging leaders in the district.

The Bentonville Schools Leaders Network is a professional development program intended to equip aspiring leaders with new skills and connections. Participants engage in relevant learning experiences created to develop and foster professional competencies expected of effective campus leaders, according to board documents.

A team of district leaders collaborated to design and prepare the curriculum and resources for the program. The program has four sessions and includes 77 participants divided into two cohorts of learners. Each session is focused on a specific aspect of leadership, and the cohorts will have the opportunity to meet cabinet members and tour four district facilities, according to board documents.

Each session will end with a survey to provide feedback. The district leadership team will use the information to continue to improve the experience for future leaders, according to board documents.

The 2022 district report also was shared at the meeting. The report is mandated by the state. There is a breakdown of each school's demographics, test scores and academic snapshot of the most recent graduating classes from Bentonville High School and Bentonville West High School. The report is based on the 2021-22 school year.

"So much work goes into this report. It's a massive amount of data," Jones said. "I appreciate the whole team contributing to this report."

More News None

Teacher honored

Sarah Tucker was named the Extra Mile Award recipient for November. She was nominated by the father of a Willowbrook Elementary School student. She is a teacher at the school. Tucker has been with Bentonville Schools for 13 years.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



