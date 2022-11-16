Bryant police arrest student for threat against Bethel Middle School

A boy was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with terroristic threatening, Bryant police said in a news release Wednesday.

The identity of the boy will not be released, but Bryant police spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson said Wednesday that he is a middle school student.

The release said officers received information Tuesday evening regarding a threat made by a student toward the middle school.

Crowson said that, as soon as police were aware of the threat, they began investigating and did not stop until they’d identified the boy.

The release said Bryant police officers were assisted by Benton police, Saline County juvenile services and the Bryant School District.

“School threats, we take that seriously. Everybody should,” Crowson said.

The boy was turned over to juvenile authorities, the release said.

The nature of the threat he made against Bethel Middle School was not immediately disclosed.