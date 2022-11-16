Committee approves development contracts

The Pine Bluff Public Works Committee approved two contracts to be sent to the full council Monday to begin development projects at the old Main Library, where a year ago, Mayor Shirley Washington announced plans to convert it into the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center.

Complete with a police training center, office spaces and a new 150-seat city council chamber and conference center, Washington said the target date to begin the projects would be at the end of the year.

William Fells, project coordinator with the mayor's office, presented the contracts to Public Works Chairman Ivan Whitfield and committee members Steven Shaner and Steven Mays Sr.

"The first document is for a construction contractor to complete the City Council Chamber for $277,000," said Fells. "This project was bidded out and the expenses are part of the original $300,000 budget that was allotted in the Special Projects fund for this project."

Carson & Associates Inc. of Little Rock will execute the scope of the work as contractors. Fells presented the architectural rendering and complete plans to the committee, including the layout of the theater remodel as the new city council chambers.

"The new chamber is scheduled to be completed by April 2023," said Fells.

The second document, presented by Fells, was for an architect to develop drawings for the first floor of the Collins Center, where the city intends to install a police training center and conference center.

"The costs are $18,120 and reimbursable expenses that shall not exceed $1,000," said Fells. "If approved, this will also be funded through the Special Projects fund."

The architect for this assignment is Allison + Partners, Inc. who will design a rendering converting a vacant floor in the Collins Center into a police training facility and conference room.

Other renovations began in the center last year. In October, Washington announced the entire Civic Center's place on the National Register of Historic Places, which happened in 2005. She said that allows the city to apply for grants toward renovations.

The building will serve multiple purposes and will house several city employees. Proposed offices for council members were also an idea that was considered, as well as conference rooms and event space for the community.

Collins was killed on Oct. 5, 2020, during a shootout at the Econo Lodge motel that left another officer wounded.

Washington, on Oct. 5, 2021, proclaimed the day as Officer Kevin Collins Remembrance Day in Pine Bluff, announcing plans to rename a future police training center located at the Civic Center after Collins.

"This will be a building that will be renovated to serve this community," said Washington when she announced the renaming of the building. "It will help us remember the life and legacy of our beloved police officer Kevin D. Collins, who loved his community and gave his life for this community."