Holiday event set at nursing center

Connecting with the Residents, a pre-Thanksgiving Celebration, will be held from 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Arkansas Convalescent Center, 6101 S. Hazel St. Masks are required, according to a news release. Guest presenters will include the Lampkin Chapel Praise Dancers, Sonz of Glory, Set Apart, Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. Charles Adkins.

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hop fundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Stuttgart resident joins Phi Kappa Phi

Lauren Hord of Stuttgart was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Mississippi. Hord is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated each year into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership, according to a news release.

ArDOT's announces award winners

The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently announced award recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2022. Fifty-six TAP projects were awarded for approximately $15 million and 12 RTP projects were awarded for approximately $2 million, according to a news release. Southeast Arkansas TAP recipients include:

Arkansas County DeWitt Downtown Streetscape Phase 1; $212,000;

City of Dermott Downtown Sidewalk Improvements; $312,000;

City of Sheridan Sheridan Sidewalk Phase 3; $500,000.

Area RTP recipients include:

City of Monticello Lake Monticello Trail Phase 2; $100,000.

The TAP was reauthorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and provides funding for programs and projects defined as "transportation alternatives" for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation. The RTP is funded through a portion of TAP funds set aside specifically for recreational trails. Details: http://www.ardot.gov/LPA.