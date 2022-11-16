Cuba to again accept U.S. deportation flights

HAVANA -- After a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic -- and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington.

The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades.

In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.

That exodus is fueled by deepening and compounding crises in the Caribbean nation, which suffers from shortages of basic goods and lengthy power outages.

The two governments have had a tense relationship for 60 years -- and that grew more hostile when former President Donald Trump tightened American sanctions on the island.

But migration appears to have become a meeting point for Cuba and the Biden administration, which held talks in Havana for the second time in the span of a week on Tuesday.

"It was a useful meeting and it contributed to the mutual objective, committed to achieving a safe, regular and ordered migration," said Cuba's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Cossio in a news conference Tuesday.

Cossio added there was "an obvious need" for the two countries so geographically close to maintain a dialogue despite their differences.

Leading the U.S. delegation was Emily Mendrala, deputy assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs.

The State Department also expressed optimism about cooperation in a brief released Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging the meeting.

"Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with the government of Cuba where appropriate to advance U.S. interests," the statement said.

The talks follow a number of friendly -- or at least non-hostile -- exchanges between the two governments in recent months.

The U.S. government recently announced it would resume visa and consular services on the island in January. Those had been stalled after a series of health incidents involving U.S. diplomats starting in 2017.

Reuters first reported the resumption of deportation flights to Cuba, saying the federal government had detained about a dozen migrants who had failed a primary asylum screening. Cuba stopped receiving repatriation flights, which the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operate, soon after the covid-19 pandemic froze international travel in 2020. In April, the U.S. State Department and its Cuban government counterpart met to "discuss the implementation of the U.S.-Cuba Migration accords."

The bilateral pacts date to the 1980s and '90s, responding to the historic waves of rafters who left Cuba for Florida. The latest agreement -- announced at the tail-end of Barack Obama's administration in 2017 -- ended "wet foot, dry foot," a Clinton-era practice that allowed Cubans who reached U.S. soil to stay while turning back migrants stopped at sea.

Both countries have previously accused each other of not following the agreements in full. In April, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the accords had been "discontinued," while Cuban officials have said the U.S. had slowed to a trickle the issuing of 20,000 immigration visas it was supposed to offer annually to Cuban nationals.

The April migration talks were the first since 2018. That same month, ICE told the Miami Herald that Cuba had not taken deportees for more than six months. A record number of Cubans have continued to travel to the United States since.

Information for this article was contributed by Megan Janetsky of The Associated Press and by Syra Ortiz-Blanes and Michael Wilner of The Miami Herald (TNS).

A fisherman holds his rod at the Malecon seawall where the Turkish flagged power ship "Karadeniz Irem Sultan" arrives to Havana Bay in Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The ship carrying an electricity plant has arrived to help Cuba meet its demand for electricity. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

