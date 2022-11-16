EDITORIAL: When we take in the holidays, we take in the holidays

"You know the message you're sending out to the world with these sweatpants? You're telling the world, 'I give up.'"

-- Jerry to George, on "Seinfeld"

Because of that glorious three-month holiday trifecta known as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, it really does make our clothes shrink. Or so that's the excuse we all give.

We don't simply take in the holidays and all the associated bells and whistles, absorbing their essence in a spiritual or metaphysical kind of way. We take them in and absorb.

The New England Journal of Medicine figures Americans put on an average of 0.4 pounds over the holidays; the National Library of Medicine thinks it's more like a pound. (Personal experience tells us that dropping the zero and decimal from that 0.4 figure is more like it.)

The holidays are the major contributor to our annual wardrobe shrinkage, they say, with most holiday weight added over the 10 days immediately following Christmas. After all, most of us aren't watching bowl games from the Peloton.

If only our bathroom scale agreed with those half-pound estimates.