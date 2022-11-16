Fayetteville council passes $216 million budget with extra money for Lake Fayetteville, litter pickup program

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday to approve next year's $216 million budget with some amendments.

Council member Teresa Turk made motions for both amendments. One was to use $500,000 from the city's sales tax capital fund to put toward cleaning up Lake Fayetteville. The other was to increase the amount put toward a program that pays unsheltered residents to clean up litter in the city.

The entire budget for next year is about $25 million more than this year's nearly $191 million budget. Most of the increase is from adding about 45 full-time equivalent positions to city staff.

The Police Department will get 13 new positions, and the Fire Department will get 12 new positions. Other new staff include five full-time positions and two part-time positions for parks, three full-time positions in accounting and finance and three full-time positions under the chief of staff, among others.

The city hired engineering firm Olsson for $200,000 last year to do a study on what it would take to improve the water quality at Lake Fayetteville and make it safe for swimming. Turk said she wanted to put down $500,000 to ensure work could get started to improve the water quality as soon as the study is done.

Nine members of the public spoke about the amendment, largely in support. Wesley Oliver, president of the Rowing Club of Northwest Arkansas, said water quality at Lake Fayetteville is intensely important. Rowers worry about health concerns when boats tip over and people go into the polluted water, he said.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker suggested the $500,000 come out of $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan money reserved for city projects. The $6.9 million is part of $17.9 million the city was awarded in federal aid. The rest of the money can go toward projects, both publicly oriented ones and those supported with grants to nonprofits, and financial assistance for organizations.

Turk said she wanted the money to come out of the sales tax capital fund to keep the available American Rescue Plan money flexible.

Turk also proposed adding $20,000 to the $80,000 budget for the city's Pick Me Up program. The program pays largely unsheltered residents to pick up litter along trails and homeless campsites in partnership with Genesis Church. The pilot program started this year. The program will have $100,000 available next year.

As separate measures, the council voted 8-0 to pass two measures allocating some American Rescue Plan money.

One was to give $757,917 to Central EMS to purchase ambulances and provide premium pay to agency employees for work during the pandemic.

The other request was $686,500 for an expansion at Peace at Home Family Shelter. The organization is in the middle of a campaign to raise $1 million for the expansion and startup operational costs.

Plans are underway to expand the shelter's capacity from about 50 residents at a time to 100, with an added pet sanctuary.

In other business, the council held until Dec. 6 a request for a permit to build cluster homes on Oak Bailey Drive near Old Wire Road. Ten neighbors expressed concerns over the project's potential impact on drainage, traffic and pedestrian safety.

The project as presented to the council would have 19 single-family homes sharing outdoor space on 2.67 acres. Brian Reindl, developer on the project, said the property owners would be willing to reduce the number to 18. The project would be able to save more trees that way, he said.

Additionally, the developers plan to build a drainage swale that would direct runoff away from existing homes toward a retention pond and add a vegetative screen around the property, Reindl said.

Neighbors submitted a list of conditions they wanted to see with the project if approved. Council member Sarah Bunch said she wanted more time to consider the list because the council had received it just before Tuesday's meeting.