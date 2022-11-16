Getting extra in extra time, Spartans top No. 4 Wildcats

INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan State found a way to finish.

The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky -- even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action.

Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbound plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night.

"I just saw [Coach] Tom [Izzo] in the hallway and I said, 'You were more prepared to finish than we were,' " Kentucky Coach John Calipari said.

The Spartans (2-1) were ready thanks in part to what they endured Friday, when they lost by one point to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

But they also got some help when Oscar Tshiebwe, last season's consensus national player of the year, fouled out late in the first overtime after scoring 22 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in his season debut for the Wildcats (2-1).

Joey Hauser scored 23 points, Hall had 20 and Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up.

Sissoko changed the tenor of the game with his tiebreaking alley-oop slam with 1:45 left in the second OT.

With Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed it out by outscoring Kentucky 13-1, the final blow coming on another dunk by Sissoko in the final minute.

"Yeah, I set them up. I said, 'Let's just go dunk the the damn ball,' " Izzo said sarcastically. "I like dunks probably because I never could."

Kentucky led 62-60 near the end of regulation when Tshiebwe lost Hall on an inbound pass. Hall took advantage by dunking with 3.7 seconds left.

"Give them credit. They did what they had to do," Calipari said. "But the [first] out-of-bounds play, that's something we never do. We just left him."

It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.

After Cason Wallace's three-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky's shooters and pulled away.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 72, GARDNER-WEBB 66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance added 18 points as No. 1 North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb.

RJ Davis scored on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0). Armando Bacot added 10 points.

Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid added 10 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time.

No. 13 Auburn 89, Winthrop 65

AUBURN, Ala. -- Johni Broome had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead No. 13 Auburn (3-0) over Winthrop (2-2).

Wendell Green Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for Auburn. Freshman Yohan Traore had 11.

Kelton Talford had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Eagles.

NO. 25 UConn 84,

Buffalo 64

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn past Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night.

Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0).

Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points.

SEC

Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87, OT

PHILADELPHIA -- Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins scored 20 and Ezra Manjon hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and to lift Vanderbilt over Temple, offsetting a 38-point effort by the Owls' Damian Dunn.

Stute opened the extra period with his seventh three-pointer of the game, Robbins dunked and Manjon scored a rebound basket to give Vanderbilt (1-2) an 83-78 lead with 2:41 left.

Dunn hit a three-pointer to get Temple (1-2) within two and gave the Owls an 87-86 lead with a three-point play with 38 seconds to go. But Manjon scored coming out of a Commodores timeout, Dunn missed a layup and Tyrin Lawrence made 1 of 2 free throws to close out the win.

Stute sank 7 of 12 from beyond the arc for Vanderbilt, adding 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Robbins came off the bench to make 9 of 11 shots. Jordan Wright finished with 18 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Manjon scored 11 with 9 assists.

Zach Hicks finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Owls. Jamille Reynolds had 15 points and seven rebounds.

MISSOURI 105, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 80

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- D'Moi Hodge scored 30 points and Missouri routed SIU-Edwardsville.

Hodge, a 6-4 transfer from Cleveland State, finished 11-of-19 shooting, grabbed 7 rebounds and had 3 assists and 4 steals. Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0).

Ray'Sean Taylor scored 16 points and Jalen Hodge had 14 to lead SIU-Edwardsville (1-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 77, BYU 66

PROVO, Utah -- Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma (3-0) beat Brigham Young (0-3).

Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma. Lauren Gustin led BYU (0-3) with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 58, SMU 55

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Andrews scored 13 points and Baylor (3-0) held off SMU after losing scoring leader Aijha Blackwell to an injury early in the game.

Chantae Embry had 16 points and 11 rebounds for SMU (1-2).

NO. 20 CREIGHTON 77, NO. 22 NEBRASKA 51

OMAHA, Neb. -- Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly had 16 points and eight rebounds and No. 20 Creighton (3-0) routed No. 22 Nebraska (2-1) in the first matchup between the in-state rivals when both were ranked.

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 14 points.

STATE DIVISION I WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 55, LINDENWOOD 43

CONWAY -- Kierra Prim led the University of Central Arkansas to a 55-43 win over Lindenwood on Tuesday night at the Farris Center.

Perry, a transfer from Johnson County (Kan.) Community College, led the Sugar Bears (1-2) with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals in her first start.

Emily Benzschawel led the Lions (0-2) with 18 points.

Lindenwood took a 29-22 lead into halftime, but UCA won the second half 33-14 to pull ahead.

UCA opened the second half with a 16-3 run to take a lead with 4:32 third quarter.

UCA outscored Lindenwood 36-18 on points in the lane and totaled 20 second-chance points to Lindenwood's two.

The Sugar Bears struggled to find their shooting from deep, hitting 2 of 17 three-pointers.

Siera Carter, a transfer from West Georgia, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in her most involved game for the Sugar Bears.

UAPB 84, PHILANDER SMITH 45

PINE BLUFF -- Maori Davenport racked up 19 points and 20 rebounds to send the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-2) to its first victory of the season at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Coriah Beck had 13 points and 10 assists, and Tia Morgan ended with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Lions, who scored 27 points off 26 turnovers, shot 45.9% (28 of 61) and held a 55-26 rebounding advantage. UAPB, which led 37-16 at halftime, also held Philander Smith (6-1) to 30% (18 of 60) shooting, including 2 of 13 (15.8%) in the second quarter.

De'vena Smith had 16 points to lead the Lady Panthers.