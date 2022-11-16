Hangar construction at Rogers Executive Airport gets Planning Commission approval

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission approved the construction of a 37,920-square-foot hangar at the Rogers Executive Airport at its Tuesday meeting.

The Rogers airport, located on the northeast side of town, has had a good year and has largely recovered to prepandemic levels, though it needs more hangar space, airport manager David Krutsch recently said.

The airport expects to bring a few hangar projects for city approval over the course of the next year, he said at a City Council session Monday.

Commissioners also approved plans for a few residential developments on Tuesday evening.

Plans for the Cottages at Bellview include 156 single-family homes, a clubhouse and a maintenance building on 20.34 acres in the southwest area of town, near the intersection of Bellview and Garrett roads.

Plans for Shadowbrooke Phase 5 include 86 units at the townhome development on 7.6 acres totaling 85,687-square-feet at 2721-2758 S. Everest Ave., east of Interstate 49.

The approved large-scale development plans will move to the City Council for approval.

In other business, commissioners tabled a request by Welcome to Rogers, a planned mixed-use development, to rezone 335 S. Dodson Road from agricultural zoning to neighborhood commercial zoning.

The development was tabled because the applicant did not notify the public early enough to be considered Tuesday evening. City staff also needed more time to analyze the request. It will likely be considered at the commission's Dec. 6 meeting.

The development would include four apartment buildings situated in the shape of a rectangle with a clubhouse and 428-space parking deck in the center. The apartment buildings would each have three stories of dwelling units, totaling 288 apartment units. One building would have retail space on the bottom floor.

Commissioners voted unanimously on each of the items. Steve Lane was absent.