DEAR HELOISE: While I love my new stainless-steel appliances, I actually hated the fingerprints that were left after anyone touched them. Finally, my neighbor told me to pick up a bottle of just plain old rubbing alcohol. Pour a little on a microfiber cloth (or soft paper towel) and wipe off the fingerprints. A bottle of rubbing alcohol is anywhere from $1 to $1.50. It's cheap, it disinfects, and best of all, it works.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I clean the fish my husband catches, my hands smell awful, but a little baking soda and water erases the odor. I also use it to reduce odors in the refrigerator and my trash compactor. That trash compactor smelled so bad that I wanted to have it removed from the kitchen, but now that odor is gone because I use baking soda .

It goes into the cat's litter box, and in a pinch, it worked well in place of toothpaste when I forgot to pack some on our last camping trip.

DEAR READER: You'll love all the ways you can use baking soda to clean your home and bake with, and all for less money than what you spend on a new mop.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I love drinking red wine when we serve beef for our guests, but there always seemed to be a red ring left on the tablecloth due to a tiny bit of wine running down the side of the bottle. Finally, we found the secret. We found that if we double loop one of those cloth-covered hair ties (the kind used for ponytails) around the neck of the bottle, it will catch any drips of wine from reaching our white tablecloth.

DEAR HELOISE: When I buy a roast chicken at the grocery store, I find my husband and I can feed off of it for a few days. Afterward, I take the carcass and boil it in a large pot of water. This gives me the stock I need to make chicken soup. The meat left on the bones falls off easily during the boiling process. Then, I add vegetables, often ones that are leftover from previous meals such as peas, carrots, onions and mushrooms. As the old saying goes, "waste not, want not."

