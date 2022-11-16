House GOP backing McCarthy

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans voted Tuesday to nominate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker, putting the California lawmaker on track to achieve a long-sought ambition.

But while the GOP is on the verge of securing a narrow House majority, its surprisingly poor performance in last week's midterm election forced McCarthy to scramble much harder than anticipated to keep his caucus united and behind him.

Even if he wins the top job when the new House convenes next January and elects a speaker, McCarthy faces a difficult road in corralling the party's factions.

In a secret ballot Tuesday afternoon, a majority of the participating current House members and those just elected supported McCarthy.





He beat back an eleventh-hour challenge from House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who reportedly received 30 votes to McCarthy's 188. But it demonstrated that McCarthy has yet to convince all his party's members.

And given what is expected to be a narrow House majority, he will need nearly every single GOP vote to secure the speakership, and later, to pass legislation.

McCarthy is eager to avoid a repeat of his failed bid for the speakership in 2015, when opposition from the GOP's right-flank House Freedom Caucus doomed his chances after the ouster of Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

Since then, McCarthy has worked to win over his party's most conservative factions, including supporters of former President Donald Trump.

But with the GOP set to take control of the House, the Freedom Caucus is flexing its muscles again. The historically tight-knit group has shown itself to be highly influential when Republicans are in power.

Before throwing its support behind McCarthy, the caucus is demanding changes for the next Congress.

Among other things it wants committee members to directly elect their chairs and a requirement that a majority of House Republicans support any bill before it can be brought to the floor for a vote.

Most notably they want to reinstate a parliamentary process that would make it easier to remove a speaker, the tool that ultimately led to Boehner's resignation in 2015.

McCONNELL CHALLENGED

Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and Trump over the direction of the GOP after the disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.

The announcement by Scott, who was urged to challenge McConnell by Trump, came hours before the former president was expected to launch a comeback bid for the White House. It escalated a long simmering feud between Scott, who led the Senate Republican's campaign arm this year, and McConnell over the party's approach to reclaiming a Senate majority.

"If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don't vote for me," Scott said in a letter to Senate Republicans offering himself as a protest vote against McConnell in the leadership elections on Wednesday.

Restive conservatives in the chamber have lashed out at the longtime leader's handling of the election, as well as his iron grip over the Senate Republican caucus.

Scott was one in a small group of senators who wrote a letter to the Republican caucus over the weekend asking for a delay in this week's leadership elections "to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024."

Republican senators had those discussions at their regular party lunch on Tuesday, but they were not expected to lead to McConnell's defeat. The Kentucky senator, who has been Senate GOP leader for the past 15 years, was confident he had the backing to return for another Congress.

"Of course" I have the votes, he told reporters on Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Nolan D. McCaskill of the Los Angeles Times and by Brian Slodysko and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press.