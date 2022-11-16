• Adam Laxalt, former Nevada attorney general and Republican Senate candidate, conceded to Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, noting on Twitter that "any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome."

• Alaa Abdel-Fattah, an imprisoned Egyptian activist, wrote in a handwritten letter that he ended his hunger strike and he'll "explain everything on Thursday" during a monthly prison visit, according to a statement from his family.

• Vincent Reynouard, a 53-year-old convicted multiple times since 1991 in France of Holocaust denial, was arrested in Fife, Scotland, ending a two-year search by the French office for hate crimes and crimes against humanity along with officials in the United Kingdom, Scottish police said.

• David DePape, accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home, pleaded innocent to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.

• Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, tested positive for covid-19 for the fourth time and is feeling unwell after taking a private trip to visit his older brother in London, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said.

• Emelinda Paulino De Rivas of the Dominican Republic was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to federal investigators after Customs and Border Patrol officers seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from the wheels of her wheelchair at a New York airport, authorities said.

• Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of Greensboro, N.C., "thought he was going to die" during a beating by five sheriff's deputies in Georgia's Camden County jail, said Harry Daniels, the detainee's attorney who released security video from the incident.

• Thomas Riggenbach, sheriff in Ohio's Van Wert County, said a plow was needed to pick up the numerous carcasses of minks killed by traffic after vandals freed them from a farm near the Indiana line and that about 10,000 of the small carnivores remain on the loose.

• Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida, told reporters at an event in Fort Walton Beach that the midterm elections were "a hugely underwhelming, disappointing performance [for the GOP], especially given that [President Joe] Biden's policies are overwhelmingly unpopular."