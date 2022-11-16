Judge overturns Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban

ATLANTA -- A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the state attorney general's office said it filed an appeal. The ban had been in effect since July.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, which represented doctors and advocacy groups that had asked McBurney to throw out the law, said it expects abortions past six weeks of pregnancy to resume today at some clinics.

Their lawsuit, filed in July, sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by forcing pregnancy and childbirth on women in the state. McBurney did not rule on that claim.

Instead, his decision agreed with a different argument made in the lawsuit -- that the ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

Kara Richardson, a spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, said in an email that the office filed a notice of appeal and "will continue to fulfill our duty to defend the laws of our state in court."

Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said Tuesday was a "great day for Georgia women and for all Georgians."

"Today their right to make decisions for their own bodies, health, and families is vindicated," Young said in a statement.

KENTUCKY CASE TESTS BAN

An attorney defending the abortion ban urged the court "not to create the Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade." A lawyer for two abortion clinics challenging the ban countered that the state's voters "declined to remove protections for abortion from our constitution."

The case is the first legal test since voters in Kentucky and three other states signaled their support for abortion rights in last week's midterm elections. Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have denied abortion rights in the state's constitution.

The court hearing at the Kentucky Capitol was closed to the public amid heightened security. Mindful of the ballot's rejection, abortion rights supporters gathered near the courtroom and chanted: "No means no."

Abortion rights supporters are asking the state's highest court to temporarily block the abortion ban while the case is litigated.

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment was raised within minutes of the hearing. Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes called such ballot measures "the purest form of democracy" and pressed the attorney defending the abortion ban on why the vote shouldn't have an impact.

Solicitor General Matthew Kuhn, representing the state attorney general's office, said the measure's defeat did not change existing constitutional language, or the absence of any "historical evidence" to suggest that the state constitution protects abortion.

"When it comes to abortion, our constitution here in Kentucky is simply silent," Kuhn told the justices during the more than hourlong hearing.

That means the issue of abortion access is left to the state legislature to decide, he said.

Heather Gatnarek, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, said the ban has forced women "to remain pregnant against their will." She said the right to privacy has consistently been recognized as a key part of the guarantees of liberty under the state constitution.

"Our constitutional protections can be interpreted more broadly than those allowed for by the federal constitution, and that is specifically so with the right to privacy," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Sudhin Thanawala, Kate Brumback, Jeff Amy, Bruce Schreiner and Dylan Lovan of The Associated Press.