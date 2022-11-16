Kerry confers with China’s climate chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate negotiations in Egypt in a further hint of improving relations between the world's top two polluters, seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming.

The meeting between Kerry and China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua raised prospects for a full-fledged resumption of climate talks between the two countries, which Beijing put on hold three months ago in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

Kerry and Xie met for about 45 minutes at the Chinese delegation's offices in the COP27 conference zone. Neither side revealed much after it was over. The Chinese officials left without commenting.

"We had a very good meeting," Kerry said. It was "much too early" to talk about any remaining differences, he said. "But we're going to go to work." A day earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden to resume the talks.

Other geopolitical tensions flared up. A handful of European Union delegates walked out of a plenary speech by Russia's special climate representative, Ruslan Edelgeriev, and a small group of Ukrainian and Polish activists briefly disrupted a Russian side event.

"They are killing us daily and they are here in the heart of international talks. They are accepted like normal people, but they are not," activist Svitlana Romanko shouted at the event as she was led away by security.

Government ministers are pushing for a substantial climate deal by the time the meeting is supposed to wrap up on Friday. Officials from developing nations, meanwhile, have been increasingly lashing out in anger and frustration at wealthy countries at the gathering, condemning them for not doing enough to cut back emissions or help them cope with a warming Earth.

The Associated Press obtained a first draft of the overarching decision proposed by Egypt, which touches on many of the points that delegations say are important to them, including reducing emissions, adapting to climate change, providing funding for poor nations suffering loss and damage caused by extreme weather, and sticking to the limit of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of warming.

It doesn't explicitly mention a proposal from India calling for a phase down of fossil fuel use, disappointing green groups. Last year's Conference of the Parties, or COP, ended with a call to phase down coal.

"While this is merely a skeleton of the Egyptian presidency's draft of a COP cover note, Greenpeace is shocked that it has no backbone," the environmental group said in a statement.

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said the bloc's position is that "obviously we're all in favor of phasing down any fossil fuels" but this shouldn't undermine the goal of ending use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.

Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, speaking for the chair of the meeting, said a more detailed draft of the cover decision would be circulated after consultations with delegations later Tuesday. He didn't rule out a call to end fossil fuel use in the final text.

Another major sticking point has been the issue of "loss and damage," with developing countries demanding richer industrialized nations -- whose emissions have been the main cause of climate change -- pay for damages already being wreaked on them by climate-related disasters.

China and a broad group of developing countries known as the G77 put forward a proposal to create such a fund into which developed nations would pay. The draft proposal, seen by The Associated Press, calls for the fund's rules to be finalized by the next U.N. climate talks in 2024.

The U.S. and other developed countries have made clear they won't agree to a fund that implies legal liability for climate change.

A string of officials from poorer countries -- particularly island nations -- expressed their fury at the reluctance in speeches or in remarks to journalists Tuesday.

Delaying tactics anger "people like ourselves who are at the front line, in the front of the impact of climate change and sea level rise, when in fact we do not cause climate change," Seve Paeniu, the head of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu's delegation, told the Associated Press.

The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.N. said his nation won't leave the summit without the establishment of a "loss and damage" fund, and he slammed developed nations for continuing to use or even ramping up fossil fuels.

"The system is being gamed at our expense ... and the expense of future generations," Conrod Hunte said, denouncing "the inaction of many developed countries."

Information for this article was contributed by Olivia Zhang and David Keyton of The Associated Press.