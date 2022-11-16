Key German union, industry in standoff

Germany's biggest labor union is locked in talks with employers over a pay deal for about 3.9 million workers, in one the most significant domestic showdowns of Europe's energy crisis so far.

The talks pit IG Metall and its members in the metals and electronics industry against companies represented by the Gesamtmetall employers' association. Seeking compensation for rampant price increases, the union is making the toughest demand since 2008. The employers say they can't afford to lift wages just as a recession takes hold.

The result will serve as an indicator of how pay might develop across the region's largest economy, and the negotiations will be closely watched in Frankfurt by European Central Bank officials worried that significantly higher pay might risk entrenching inflation already at a historic high.

With the two sides at loggerheads, there's also a growing risk of widespread strikes. IG Metall's board will decide next week whether to escalate by holding a ballot on walkouts, threatening to disrupt assembly lines at firms including Airbus SE, Mercedes-Benz AG and Thyssenkrupp AG.