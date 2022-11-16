Lady Lions win first game of season

Maori Davenport and Coriah Beck earned double-doubles, Tia Morgan added 10 points, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff earned its first victory of the women's basketball season, defeating Philander Smith College 84-45 Tuesday at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Davenport backed up her new endorsement deal with the soon-to-be-launched Hoop Gang Apparel by pulling down 20 rebounds to go with a game-high 19 points. Davenport grabbed 11 of her rebounds on the offensive end and blocked 4 shots to boot.

The Lady Lions owned a 55-29 rebounding edge over the Panthers.

Davenport shot 8 for 9 from the floor, making her one of six Lady Lions to shoot 50% or better from the floor. UAPB (1-2), which opened the season with losses to the University of Arkansas and UA Little Rock, shot 28 for 61 (45.9%) as a team, connecting on 5 of 12 3-point shots and making 23 of 33 free throws (69.7).

Beck dished 10 assists and scored 13 points. She also had 7 rebounds and 6 steals.

Morgan had 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

UAPB came out of a media timeout and scored 11 unanswered points to break a 6-all tie. The Lady Lions led 23-7 after one period and 37-16 at halftime, not giving their longtime rivals from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics a chance to come back.

De'vena Smith scored 16 points and Dasia Turner had 9 for the Panthers.

UAPB will take a 10-day break through Thanksgiving and resume action Nov. 25 against Columbia University in a tournament at the University of Miami. Tipoff is scheduled for noon Central.

UAPB will then play Miami on Nov. 27.

Golden Lions seek rebound in Ohio swing

Following Sunday's 80-47 loss at Mississippi State University, the UAPB men's team hope a two-game swing through Ohio will straighten their sails.

The Golden Lions (1-3) will tip off at 11 a.m. Central today against Kent State University (3-0) of the Mid-American Conference. There will not be any live video of the game available, but audio of the game is available on The Varsity Network app.

UAPB has come within a point of shocking Texas Christian University and eight points of the University of Oklahoma during a three-game week. The Lions' lone victory was 87-55 over Champion Christian College last Wednesday.

Kent State, a 23-11 MAC finalist last season, is playing the third of a four-game homestand. The Golden Flashes have scored double-digit victories over Northern Kentucky University, Baldwin-Wallace University and the University of Portland.

Sincere Carry, a 6-foot-1 redshirt senior, averages 20.7 points per game to lead the Flashes. He shoots 48.9% from the floor.

Shaun Doss Jr. has enjoyed a strong welcome back to Pine Bluff, leading the Lions with 18.8 points per game and shooting 45.8% from the floor.

UAPB will visit Cleveland State University on Friday.

Raziya Potter of UAPB drives to the basket against Dasia Turner of Philander Smith in the first quarter Tuesdsay at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

