Little Rock city board again delays consideration of measure to regulate short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday evening delayed consideration of an ordinance to adopt a new regulatory framework for short-term rental properties listed on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Long in the works, the ordinance has been repeatedly delayed this year when it has come up for consideration at the city board. The measure will be up for consideration again at the board's second meeting in January.

City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 made the motion to defer the resolution.

Webb said she did not want to keep kicking the measure down the road, but she said officials had been hearing from additional citizens on the subject. Webb also pointed to neighboring cities that have passed short-term rental policies and said friends serving on nearby city councils have offered to provide some input.

The motion was approved in a voice vote.

Under the city's existing rules, short-term rental operators who occupy the same property they rent out must seek a special-use permit from the Planning Commission to operate as a bed and breakfast. Operators of rental properties that are non-owner-occupied must go through the planned zoning development process.

Under the draft ordinance, short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts would share the same definition.

The measure would set a requirement that short-term rental owners, whether they live on the property or not, must get a special-use permit, then apply for a business license. If approved for the license, it would have to be renewed on an annual basis.

Owners would be required to pay a $100 annual inspection fee per bedroom, up to $500. If the owner does not live on the property or a unit within 1,500 feet, the fee would be $500 for the entire structure.

Structures in a historic district that are designated as contributing to its historic status would not be subject to the annual inspection fee.

Pre-existing short-term rental properties that are owner-occupied or where the owner lives in the vicinity could get administrative approval if they register with the city within six months of the ordinance passing.

Operators would have to prove their rental property was in operation six months earlier, demonstrate compliance with short-term rental standards and pay a $150 administrative review fee. They would still have to pay the $100 inspection fee if approved. (Non-owner-occupied rental properties that were already operating six months prior to the passage of the ordinance would be subject to a different process.)

Additionally, the ordinance would mandate that a responsible party be available 24/7 to respond to city officials regarding complaints about the condition of the rental or the conduct of occupants or their guests.

Failure to respond to calls or complaints about misconduct "in an appropriate manner" within 60 minutes could constitute a violation of the ordinance.

The ordinance would set a variety of standards for short-term rentals. They include a prohibition on private parties and special events like weddings; a requirement that sleeping areas have two ways to exit, one of which can be a window; and a minimum age of 18 for the principal renter.

As of 2020, because of an agreement with Airbnb, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau was able to obtain the city's 4% lodging tax on Airbnb rentals, but the same deal did not apply to other platforms like Vrbo, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

The draft ordinance would clearly apply the 4% tax to all short-term rentals just as it currently applies to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.