Little Rock police ID man killed in Tuesday crash on Cantrell, Foxcroft roads

The Little Rock Police Department has identified the man who died in a crash on Cantrell and Foxcroft roads Tuesday morning.

Owen Carroll, 75, of Little Rock was driving a 1976 Mercedes south on Foxcroft Road around 6:40 a.m. when the Mercedes ran a stoplight at the Cantrell Road intersection and the 2018 Ford struck it, according to a preliminary police report. The Ford was reportedly traveling west.

Carroll was taken to UAMS, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old Little Rock man, was taken to UAMS to be treated for his injuries.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards confirmed Wednesday morning that this was the crash that blocked Cantrell and Foxcroft roads until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers at the scene reported that the weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.