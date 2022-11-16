No. 9 Razorbacks beat South Dakota State, improve to 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE — Ninth-ranked Arkansas used a big run spanning both halves to cruise to its third win of the season Wednesday.

The Razorbacks closed the first half with a 10-2 spurt, then went on an 11-0 run early in the second half to put away the Jackrabbits in their 71-56 victory at Bud Walton Arena.

It was Arkansas’ final game before heading to the Maui Invitational for three games beginning Monday against Louisville.

The Razorbacks’ late first-half run was keyed by freshman Jordan Walsh. The wing kicked things off with Arkansas’ second three-pointer of the night with 2:13 remaining.

He then recorded 2 steals, 1 block and 1 assist in the span of 1:05 to help send the Razorbacks into halftime ahead 41-29.

Trevon Brazile later added a dunk, then Ricky Council and Makhi Mitchell added layups. Following a free throw by Mitchell, Arkansas held its largest lead of the half at 41-27.

The Razorbacks quickly put South Dakota State away in the second half. Walsh was at the heart of Arkansas’ push, which put it ahead 52-30 and forced a Jackrabbits timeout.

He added five points after halftime — including his second three-pointer — before his night came to an abrupt end with 15:10 to play because of a left leg injury. Walsh finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3 assists in 16 minutes.

Council capped the run with a free throw and a transition dunk, which was assisted by Davonte Davis.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 27 points with 8:39 left on a fast-break layup by Davis. The junior guard finished the game with 13 points.

Council, for the third consecutive game, paced Arkansas offensively with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The Wichita State transfer scored 11 points in the first half on 5 of 7 from the floor.

Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile recorded his second double-double in three games with the Razorbacks. He put up 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with 2 blocks and 1 steal. Brazile had a season-high four turnovers.

But his final score of the night was a highlight-reel, one-handed dunk that sent the arena into a frenzy.

Guard Anthony Black and Mitchell chipped in five points in starting roles. Black also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Arkansas made 7 of 22 attempts from three-point range. The final numbers were skewed a bit late in the game as benches emptied on both sides.

The Razorbacks knocked down 6 of their first 13 threes.

The Jackrabbits shot 32.1% and committed 20 turnovers. Arkansas has forced 64 turnovers in its first three games.