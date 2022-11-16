Sections
No. 9 Razorbacks beat South Dakota State, improve to 3-0

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 8:55 p.m.
Arkansas forward Jalen Graham (11) and guard Anthony Black (0) block out Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, against South Dakota State forward Broden Lien (33) during the first half of play in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Ninth-ranked Arkansas used a big run spanning both halves to cruise to its third win of the season Wednesday.

The Razorbacks closed the first half with a 10-2 spurt, then went on an 11-0 run early in the second half to put away the Jackrabbits in their 71-56 victory at Bud Walton Arena. 

It was Arkansas’ final game before heading to the Maui Invitational for three games beginning Monday against Louisville. 

The Razorbacks’ late first-half run was keyed by freshman Jordan Walsh. The wing kicked things off with Arkansas’ second three-pointer of the night with 2:13 remaining.

He then recorded 2 steals, 1 block and 1 assist in the span of 1:05 to help send the Razorbacks into halftime ahead 41-29.

Trevon Brazile later added a dunk, then Ricky Council and Makhi Mitchell added layups. Following a free throw by Mitchell, Arkansas held its largest lead of the half at 41-27.

The Razorbacks quickly put South Dakota State away in the second half. Walsh was at the heart of Arkansas’ push, which put it ahead 52-30 and forced a Jackrabbits timeout.

He added five points after halftime — including his second three-pointer — before his night came to an abrupt end with 15:10 to play because of a left leg injury. Walsh finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3 assists in 16 minutes.

Council capped the run with a free throw and a transition dunk, which was assisted by Davonte Davis.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 27 points with 8:39 left on a fast-break layup by Davis. The junior guard finished the game with 13 points.

Council, for the third consecutive game, paced Arkansas offensively with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The Wichita State transfer scored 11 points in the first half on 5 of 7 from the floor.

Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile recorded his second double-double in three games with the Razorbacks. He put up 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with 2 blocks and 1 steal. Brazile had a season-high four turnovers.

But his final score of the night was a highlight-reel, one-handed dunk that sent the arena into a frenzy.

Guard Anthony Black and Mitchell chipped in five points in starting roles. Black also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Arkansas made 7 of 22 attempts from three-point range. The final numbers were skewed a bit late in the game as benches emptied on both sides.

The Razorbacks knocked down 6 of their first 13 threes.

The Jackrabbits shot 32.1% and committed 20 turnovers. Arkansas has forced 64 turnovers in its first three games.

