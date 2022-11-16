• Beyonce, 41, claimed a leading nine Grammy nominations Tuesday, making her tied -- with her husband, Jay-Z -- as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show. Beyonce's "Break My Soul" reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while "Renaissance" netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z, 52, also earning five nods this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six. Beyonce, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards won, 31, if she wins four awards. Harvey Mason jr., the Recording Academy's chief executive officer, said there have been strides in the peer-driven voting system and increased membership, but he still believes more progress can be made. The academy added a special song for social change and five new categories including songwriter of the year. Nearly half of this year's leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the academy. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

• Comedian and television host Jay Leno sustained burns in a gasoline fire but was expecting to recover, he said Monday. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno, 72, said in a statement. "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." The Burbank, Calif., Fire Department reported that it responded Saturday afternoon to an emergency call at an address near the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Emergency medical workers "assessed and treated one adult male patient" who was taken to a hospital, the department said in a statement. According to The New York Times, Leno kept his car collection in a Burbank garage. Every car there was maintained with a full tank of gas, current registration and valid insurance, so he could choose any one of them for a drive. Best known as a longtime host of "The Tonight Show," Leno canceled his speech Sunday at a financial conference in Las Vegas because of a "serious medical emergency," People magazine reported Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.