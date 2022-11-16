



GC District Court to close on Friday

Garland County District Court will be closed Friday as staff members attend a conference.

District Court will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

CS Commission to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave. to discuss monthly reports from the fire and police departments and for consideration of a special testing date for January or February 2023.

For more information on the commission and to view the latest agenda, visit https://www.cityhs.net/csc.

Airport Committee meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Airport Advisory Committee meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to a light agenda. The next meeting is scheduled for noon on Dec. 20 in the conference room at the Hot Springs Memorial Field terminal building, 525 Airport Road.

HS Parks and Trails meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Parks & Trails Advisory Committee meeting that was scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to a light agenda. The next meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 15, in the Parks and Trails conference room in the City Hall Annex, 111 Opera St.



