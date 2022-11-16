Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Prairie Grove

• Steven Wallace, 43, of 305 Kate Smith St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Wallace was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Cody Paczowski, 32, of 14517 Malone Road in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Paczowski was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Krista Bourquin, 27, of 2109 Sycamore Place in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Bourquin was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.