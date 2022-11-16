Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Rizzo signs with Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and has taken advantage of the right field short porch at Yankee Stadium. Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBI and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.

2 sign qualifying offers

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams Tuesday and end their free agency. Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras, Carlos Rodon, Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson. Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 10 of 124 offers have been accepted.

Astros re-sign reliever

Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons. The 32-year-old right-hander gets $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons. Montero had a career-low 2.37 ERA, going 5-2 with 14 saves, 73 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings and a 1.02 WHIP in a career-high 71 games.

FOOTBALL

Kupp out at least 4 weeks

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve. He sprained his ankle in the Rams' 27-17 loss to Arizona on Sunday and will have surgery today, but Rams Coach Sean McVay did not rule out a return this season for his top offensive playmaker. Kupp currently is second in the NFL with 75 catches, while his 812 yards receiving and 6 TD receptions are fifth. He was injured when he landed awkwardly after trying to catch a poorly thrown pass from backup quarterback John Wolford. Kupp has accounted for more than 35% of the Rams' receptions this season, the highest rate for any player in the league. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will also miss the rest of the year because of blood clots, and starting right guard Chandler Brewer will be out four to six weeks after knee surgery, McVay said.

Bears' RB on IR

The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury Tuesday. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near the end of last week's 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Herbert is the team's second-leading rusher behind quarterback Justin Fields. He has 643 yards on 108 attempts.

TENNIS

Djokovic appears set for Aussie

A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against covid-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said Tuesday it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister would put aside a potential three-year ban from entry that Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, had faced as a foreign citizen whose visa was revoked. The Australian Border Force previously explained that exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances and that each case would be assessed on its merits. Djokovic's representatives did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. He currently is participating in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, where he won his opening match Monday against Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (4) and is next scheduled to play -- and speak to the media -- today.

Nadal out at ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal's error-strewn performance Tuesday at Turin, Italy, saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles. The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight group-stage defeats . That result -- coupled with a victory for third-seeded Casper Ruud over Taylor Fritz -- meant a swift exit for Nadal. It also meant that Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is guaranteed to end the year ranked No. 1.