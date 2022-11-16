100 years ago

Nov. 16, 1922

BENTONVILLE -- Friction over enforcement of rules requiring scholarship qualifications for football players at the local high school almost caused the Bentonville School Board to abandon the sport, and it is announced that football will be continued only with strict enforcement of the School Board's rules requiring scholarship grades of 75 percent and deportment grades of 90 percent.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1972

• Two private schools in Arkansas -- Arkansas Baptist College at Little Rock and Eureka Springs Community Child Development Center, Inc., -- have been recognized as tax-exempt institutions by the Internal Revenue Service. Both schools have published announcements of nondiscriminatory racial policies in the admission of students to all school activities, the IRS said. ... The IRS in 1970 issued a statement saying that private schools that practiced racial discrimination were not legally tax exempt.

25 years ago

Nov. 16, 1997

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- One day after ordering a four-month halt to imports of modified assault weapons, President Clinton on Saturday ridiculed the idea that such firearms could be used for anything but making mayhem... Clinton on Friday halted for 120 days the importation of such firearms, blocking permits already issued to dealers for 600,000 guns and freezing applications to import a million more. During the four months, the Treasury Department will consider banning the guns permanently. The department has the authority under the 1968 Gun Control Act to ban imports of such firearms not used for sporting purposes. ... Imports of semiautomatic assault rifles have been banned since 1989. ... In a radio address, Clinton said his efforts to restrict assault weapons had contributed to the overall drop in crime nationally, a trend confirmed by the Annual National Crime Victimization Survey released Saturday.

10 years ago

Nov. 16, 2012

WASHINGTON -- The Postal Service on Thursday reported a record $15.9 billion net loss for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, bringing the financially troubled agency another step closer to insolvency. The widely expected loss, more than triple the service's loss last year, included accounting expenses of $11.1 billion related to two payments that the agency was supposed to make into its health-benefits fund for future retirees. But because of revenue losses, the post office was for the first time forced to default on these payments, which were due in August and October. ... The agency's financial reports show that mail volume continues to decline as Americans have increasingly turned to electronic forms of communication. ... For nearly a year, the agency has been urging Congress to pass legislation that would allow it to save costs, including cutting back the number of days it delivers mail to five days a week, reducing annual payments required for its future-retiree health fund and entering into new lines of business such as delivering beer and wine by mail.