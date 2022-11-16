PB artist persevering in the face of adversity

Pine Bluff artist Kimiara Johnson is having another good year.

Her recent art has been displayed on both coasts and beyond. A few of her pieces were purchased for permanent collections; her art is selling. She's even working on a second commission piece.

Johnson's seeing the rewards of her labor. Some of her recent works include "Shine and Glare on Stone" and "Couture Dolls," which were on display at the ARTSpace, part of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's campus at Pine Bluff.

Her 2019 piece, "Nola Reception Couture Gown," was selected for the Arkansas Arts Council's 2020 Small Works on Paper and is now part of ASC's permanent collection.

The next year, her 2020 pieces, "Soulye Aesthetics" and "Ruby's Reprise" were selected for the arts council's 2021 Small Works on Paper. These were on display at the Windgate Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"Soulye Aesthetics" is now part of the Arkansas Department of Heritage's permanent collection, and earlier this year, "Ruby's Reprise" was displayed online.

Her 2020 piece, "Belle of The Ball," is featured in Art Beat Miami, and her work was chosen for a California competition. Closer to home, her piece "New Orleans Matrimony En Arkansas," is on display as part of the Art Moves Outdoor Art Exhibition at Hot Springs.

This spring, her commissioned piece for an Arvest Bank fundraiser, "Ray of Sunshine," was quickly auctioned off.

A VICTIM OF CRIME

Johnson had some bad years. Back in September 2011, life for Johnson was a moment-to-moment struggle, first for survival and then for success.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff fashion-design student was severely injured in a hit-and-run incident.

At first, she was reported dead.

Her injuries were life-threatening; her spine was broken in several places, her jaw bone was fractured, and her shoulders, hands and legs were badly injured.

Her Achilles tendon and ankle were broken, and one side of her body was more functional than the other.

These injuries left Johnson immobile and unable to hold a pencil.

To make matters worse, the driver was never charged or even identified.

She was forced to withdraw from classes. She spent the next few years focusing on relearning to walk through chiropractic therapy.

She slowly started reclaiming her artistic giftsas well.

The process was painful and difficult; rewards often came frustratingly slow.

When she did return to college, she had a new perspective.

"I changed my major from fashion to human development because of my interest in helping people like me, and due to the fact I wasn't able to sew anymore at that time," Johnson said.

Johnson persevered and graduated from UAPB in 2013 with a Human Development and Families Studies education. She's also now a working artist.

"I'm much more grateful to be here as an artist after I was told I might've not been able to walk again in life, I think that was the moment that moved me the most after surviving everything ... I had passion beforehand but now it's broadened," Johnson said.

RECLAIMING HER LIFE

In November 2020, Johnson participated in an exhibition called "Barbie: Reclaimed & Reinvented" at Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, Calif.

She created three Barbie dolls for the show, including "Tropical Treasure Barbie," "Jewel Barbie," which included a wheelchair and a ramp, and "Mosaic Rose Barbie," with a prosthetic leg.

HER ROOTS RUN WIDE

Like so many Americans, Johnson's heritage is blended.

In her case, it's a mix of African, Creole, Caribbean, Haitian and Seminole cultures. She comes from creative people who were artists, woodworkers, costume designers and seamstresses.

Johnson takes strong artistic influences from her grandmother, who designed costumes for Mardi Gras and other New Orleans' festivals, and her grandfather, who was a painter and woodworker.

She inherited her family's love of bright, strong colors that are prevalent in the tropics and many African countries.

These influences permeate the color palette of her current work, with nods to her family who are often shocked at her progress both physically and artistically.

"I'm learning to walk in my purpose," Johnson said.

