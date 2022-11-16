Potential recount in Arkansas House race prompts delay in meeting to pick committee assignments

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd has postponed a meeting that had been scheduled for Thursday to determine committee assignments for the next session.

The meeting has been put off because of a potential recount in one tightly contested House race, Cecillea Pond-Mayo, a spokesperson for Shepherd said.

As of Tuesday, Democrat Steve Magie led Republican Trent Minner by just 10 votes in the state House District 56 race in Conway.

Magie's lead over Minner increased after Faulkner County election officials processed provisional ballots Monday. Minner will have an opportunity to ask for a recount after Faulkner County election officials certify the results on Friday. He said in a statement he has not decided whether he will make such a request.

Members of the House are selected for committee assignments based on their seniority. Since the outcome of the District 56 race is not official, a change in its result could have impacts on the selection process, Pond-Mayo said.

Under House rules, members are ranked by their seniority and pick committee assignments with the most senior members going first. The 10 House standing committees must each have five members from each of the state's four congressional districts. Members serve on two standing committees each. If results in the House District 56 hold, Republicans will likely have an 82-18 majority in the House in the next session.