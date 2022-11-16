PREP FB: Fayetteville receiver Kaylon Morris playing for more than just gaudy stats, he also has his daughter as motivation





FAYETTEVILLE -- Kaylon Morris could only watch from the sideline with his arm in a sling last season as Fayetteville made a run to the Class 7A state championship game.

A football season that started with promise ended after just three games when Morris injured his left shoulder in a car accident. The injury kept Morris off the field, but the impact went even deeper as his junior season was shelved, meaning he could not catch the eyes of college recruiters.

"I was more upset about it because it ended my junior season," said Morris. "Everybody looks for their junior season as the one to get offers. I was trying to make a turn and the person hit me. So my season didn't go as planned."

Morris was supposed to team with the four-star Bulldogs receiver Isaiah Sategna to form a potent 1-2 punch in a high-powered offense, leaning on the University of Arkansas signee for advice to improve all areas of his game.

"I knew coming in that they had a lot of top receivers, but I was looking to learn from them," Morris said. "I knew I wasn't going to get much playing time, but as I said, I wanted to learn. Then boom, I get in a car accident and it really set me back."

Unable to get on the field, Morris used his time watching the Fayetteville receiving corp, seeing how they ran their routes, watching their practice habits and trying to soak up as much knowledge as he could.

Sategna took Morris under his wing and worked with him over the summer.

"He helped me a lot," said Morris. "After I recovered, he helped me. He told me, 'Hey, we're going to get you right because you're going to be the guy next year.' So I just took in what he said. You know he's a pretty good player, so I tried to take in everything I could."

Morris (6-foot, 180 pounds) must have taken what Sategna said to heart, based on his performance this season. Heading into Friday's home playoff game against Conway (9-2) at Harmon Stadium, Morris is actually setting a higher pace than his mentor, who had 100 catches for 1,908 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Morris leads the state in receiving with 93 catches for 1,556 yards and 15 touchdowns and ranks fifth nationally by MaxPreps. Those numbers have come in just 10 games. He caught 15 passes in his last game against Springdale Har-Ber, including a sensational catch over the top of a defender's helmet.

"I had no idea that I might catch 100 passes," said Morris, who has helped the Bulldogs to a 7-3 season. "But after the first game, Drake (Lindsey) got more comfortable with me. At the end of that game, we lost, but we should have won, I heard the stats and they told me I had 200 yards. And I'm like, 'I had 200 yards?' And then I'm like, 'OK, let's keep this going.' Then the second game I had 200 as well. So we just kept getting more comfortable."

Morris has spent countless hours developing a strong bond with Lindsey, a junior quarterback who is leading the state in passing with 3,620 yards and 37 touchdowns.

When the Bulldogs' season ended last December in the state championship game against Bryant, Lindsey and Morris went to work developing a solid quarterback-receiver relationship. Lindsey estimates that since the state championship game, he and Morris have thrown together more than 100 times away from regular practices.

"We've spent a lot of time throwing, working on routes and all that," said Lindsey. "I knew Kaylon was capable of having the kind of season he's having. He's a dude and I'm glad we have him. I'm glad he's showing everybody what he can do. We all knew what he could do."

Morris is playing for more than just lofty stats and Friday night glory. He's trying to secure a future for his 18-month-old daughter Emirrah. Her name is inked on his right arm.

"She is my everything," he said. "I love her to death."

Life came at Kaylon fast last season, said Fayetteville coach Casey Dick.

"I knew he would bounce back after the car wreck, we just didn't know how long. It was obviously a pretty significant event for him," said Dick. "You don't know how people are going to respond to that. And then he had the birth of his daughter. So last year, as I tell everybody, he was dealing with life. So our job at that point and time ... we were coaching him, but we coaching him in the various stages of life, not just football. It was bigger than that."

Despite his eye-catching statistics this season, he has yet to earn a college offer. He has gotten a few looks, including Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla.

He also has enjoyed a special season playing with his fraternal twin brother Jaylon Morris.

"It's been fun being with him," said Kaylon. "A lot of people don't know that we're twin brothers. They think we're just friends because we're not identical. But it's been a lot of fun playing with him. We've always been together. When we were little, we had our own language together."

Since the car wreck and becoming a father, Morris has shown a maturity that comes with the added responsibility, said Dick. The former Arkansas quarterback also said colleges should be knocking on his star receiver's door.

"He's a special talent and a great kid to be around," said Dick. "He had some things he had to take care of and he did it the right way. And now he's being rewarded for that.

"He's ranked No. 5 in the nation in receiving yards and he's played two fewer games than the other four players ahead of him. He's definitely got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and that's what he's wanting. So he's doing that and playing for his daughter for sure."

Fayetteville senior receiver Kaylon Morris (9) celebrates a touchdown with Landon Lucke (11) agianst Bentonville West on Sept. 23, 2022, at Harmon Stadium. Morris missed most of last season from injuries sustained in a car wreck. This season Morris has been a major contributor with 93 catches for 1,550 yards and 15 touchdowns. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





