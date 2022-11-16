CROSS COUNTRY

SEC honor for Shearer

Ben Shearer of the University of Arkansas was voted SEC Freshman Runner of the Year by the conference coaches it was announced Tuesday.

Shearer, from The Woodlands, Texas, is the first Arkansas recipient of the men's honor since Matt Young in 2017 and the 10th Razorback overall to receive the award since 2000.

Shearer was the top freshman in the SEC Championships, placing 21st.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

UALR's Smith named OVC Newcomer of the Week

University of Arkansas-Little Rock guard Jaiyah Smith, a transfer from Ole Miss, was named the Ohio Valley Conference's Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the league office Tuesday.

Smith led the league with 13 assists over 2 games and her 19 rebounds ranked second among Ohio Valley players. The Miami native scored seven points in her Trojans debut against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, then followed with 11 points against her former team Sunday.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

Lake Village coach resigns

Lake Village Coach Darrius Green resigned Tuesday. On a Facebook post, he announced that he will remain at Lake Village as athletic director.

Green, a Lake Village alumnus, took over as head coach in April and led the Beavers to a 3-5 record.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

UAPB men take SWAC Invitational

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's team won the SWAC Fall Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., after a lightning delay caused a suspension of play in the final round.

The Golden Lions shot a 293 as a team. Patrick Mwendapole finished tied for first place individually after a 2-under 70. Angel Perez finished seventh with a 1-over 73. Li Su, Ismael Garcia and Jared Charbonneau each shot 3-over 73 to tie for 15th place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services