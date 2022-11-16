Super Quiz: It’s Hot!

1. Film title: "Cat on a Hot Tin --------."

2. What "Wizard of Oz" character sang, "What makes the Hottentot so hot?"

3. This children's song contains the line, "Some like it in the pot nine days old."

4. Hot liquid rock inside the Earth.

5. This "hot" expression means to do something while you have the opportunity.

6. A popular brand of scale model cars introduced by Mattel.

7. Two-word term for a car modified to increase its speed and acceleration.

8. The stars of this TV series included Valerie Bertinelli and Betty White.

9. This rock band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

ANSWERS:

1. Roof

2. The Cowardly Lion

3. "Pease Porridge Hot"

4. Magma

5. Strike while the iron is hot

6. Hot Wheels

7. Hot rod

8. "Hot in Cleveland"

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers