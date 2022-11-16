3 Arkansas signees named to Naismith watch list

Arkansas men's basketball signees Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, and women's signee Taliah Scott have been named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy.

Blocker, 6-2 and 180 pounds of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, and Fall, 6-11 and 217 pounds of Denver Accelerated Schools, are two of 50 players named to the boys watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

Arkansas freshmen Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black were on the watch list last year, and Smith was one of the five finalists.

Scott, 5-9 of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School, is one of 50 players named to the watch list for girls.

The five finalists for boys and girls will be announced in February and the winners will be awarded in March 2023.