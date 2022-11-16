Traffic stop yields

felony gun charge

A North Little Rock man faces a felony gun charge after Little Rock police arrested him during a traffic stop Monday evening, according to an arrest report.

Police said they pulled over Cordoal Gaither, 36, near 5302 Baseline Road around 7:55 p.m. and discovered he had several outstanding warrants. A search of the vehicle also turned up a gun under the seat, police said.

Gaither faces charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and failing to use a turn signal.

Felon had firearm

at stop, police say

Little Rock police early Monday arrested a man who they say was a felon with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers who pulled over Nicholas Ferrell, 34, of Little Rock, near 8201 Stanton Road reported seeing a firearm in plain view in the vehicle. They learned that Ferrell is a felon and cannot legally own a gun and also determined the gun had been defaced, police said.

Ferrell is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a defaced firearm, both felonies, and two misdemeanor failure to appear charges.

Police: Shoplifting

evolves to robbery

Little Rock police Monday evening arrested a man who they say pulled a gun and pepper spray during a robbery, according to an arrest report.

Police spoke with a witness who said a man later identified as Joshua Goshade, 30, tried to leave the Edwards Cash Saver at 1701 Main St. without paying. Goshade, who is listed as homeless in the arrest report, reportedly threatened the witness with a gun and pepper spray, police said.

Officers later arrested Goshade, who tried to flee, the report states. He is charged with felony aggravated robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft of property and fleeing.