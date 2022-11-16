MOTOR SPORTS

Ty Gibbs replacing Busch at JGR

Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR's Cup Series on Tuesday in an expected announcement that was void of any celebration as Joe Gibbs Racing continues to mourn the loss of Gibbs' father. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. He was 49, the same age as older brother, J.D., when he passed away in 2019. Joe Gibbs, the NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer, lost both his sons a month before their 50th birthdays. Coy Gibbs was vice chairman of his father's NASCAR team at the time of his death. The Gibbs family has made no public statements since confirming Coy Gibbs' passing shortly before the NASCAR season finale. Ty Gibbs did not race in the Nov. 6 Cup finale. The Tuesday announcement that Ty Gibbs will replace Kyle Busch in JGR's Cup lineup came in a press release that said Gibbs will move up with Chris Gayle, his crew chief during this year's championship season. Gayle is a Little Rock native. Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Toyota Camry next year and JGR said it plans to use the No. 18 for future use. Joe Gibbs chose the No. 18 when he launched his NASCAR team in 1992 and Busch spent the past 15 years with the number. Ty Gibbs and Gayle raced the past two seasons in the Xfinity Series, winning 11 of 51 races and the championship in the season finale at Phoenix. His first national series title ended a bumpy season for Ty Gibbs, who scrapped with other drivers, was fined by NASCAR, and then cost JGR driver Brandon Jones a spot in the championship finale by spinning him out of the lead on the final lap at Martinsville. Joe Gibbs said consequences would be coming for his grandson, but the team had to get through championship week first. Ty Gibbs then won the title but learned of his father's passing at a Phoenix-area hotel the next morning. He'll join a JGR lineup that includes 42-year-old Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, who turns 42 later this week, as well as Christopher Bell, who turns 28 next month. Bell raced for the Cup title at Phoenix, finishing third in the title race.

Ty Gibbs does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race and the season championship Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

