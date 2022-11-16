UAPB golfers claim trophy

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's golf team left Birmingham, Ala., with some extra hardware after a lightning delay on Tuesday caused a suspension of play in the final round of the SWAC Fall Invitational at the RTJ Oxmoor Valley Ridge.

The Golden Lions led the SWAC Fall Invitational from start to finish on Day 1, claiming the tournament title with a score of 293 to close out the fall season.

Patrick Mwendapole finished tied for first at 2-under par, recording a 70 in the opening round. Angel Perez tied for seventh, shooting 1-over par with a score of 73 to round out the top 10.

Li Su, Isamael Garcia, and Jared Charbonneau tied for 15th, shooting 3-over par with a score of 73 for UAPB. They were followed by Jamie Moliner, who finished tied for 27th, shooting 6-over par with a score of 78.

The Golden Lions will take a break and finish the fall semester strong in the classroom before teeing off the spring semester at the ASU Spring Classic in Prattville, Ala., Feb. 18-20.