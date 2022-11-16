UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Hall’s Elijah Roberts

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Hall’s Elijah Roberts.

Class: 2023

Position: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-3, 285 pounds

Offer: Lyon College

Stats: 31 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles

Coach Jeff Withrow on Roberts:

"Great feet. High football IQ. Understands blocking schemes. Defensively, gets off blocks very well. Very athletic linemen. Good student. Holds an offer from Lyon, of which he is very appreciative. I think at worst he is a D2 guy. He has been invited on a visit to Oklahoma State on Nov. 26.”















