Volatile market rises on hopes of waning inflation

Stocks rose Tuesday on Wall Street after more signs that the nation's punishingly high inflation may be falling off faster than expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, although the benchmark index went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about Russia's war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average veered from a gain of 450 points to a loss of 216 before closing at 33,592.92, up 56.22 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 1.4%, or 162.19 points, to close at 11,358.41.

When Wall Street opened for trading, the overall mood was cheerful as stocks rallied after the latest data suggesting inflation continues to cool from its summertime peak. A meeting between the presidents of the world's two largest economies also raised hopes for an easing of U.S.-Chinese tension after analysts called it better than expected.

The S&P 500 touched its highest level in two months, while Treasury yields eased on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve's bitter, economy-crunching medicine for it could taper as well.

But the gains for stocks disappeared after reports of a missile strike in Poland, a NATO member and neighbor to Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February.

Prices for crude oil jumped as stock prices fell, an indication traders were building bets for aftershocks from an escalation in the war in Ukraine. Beyond the human toll, a worsening war could cause price spikes in oil, gas and other commodities the region produces. Stocks then recovered and began climbing anew as the afternoon progressed.

"Inflation is still top of mind and market moving," said Nate Thooft, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management. "Anything that potentially swings the inflation story, the market is keen to react."

Such sharp hourly swings for stocks have become almost the norm this year on Wall Street, as high inflation and interest-rate increases by the Fed have heightened fears and triggered knee-jerk reactions.

"The market remains adrift looking for a good narrative that will stick but seemingly not finding it," Thooft said.

Through Tuesday's swings, technology stocks continued to lead the way on Wall Street. Tech stocks usually are some of the most sensitive to changes in interest rates. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. rose 2.3%, and Apple Inc. gained 1.2%.

Traders have been paring bets for how big an increase the Fed will announce at its next policy meeting in December. Such speculation started in earnest after a report last week showed inflation at the consumer level slowed more than expected in October.

On Tuesday, hopes built further after a separate report showed inflation at the wholesale level eased back to 8% in October from 8.4% a month earlier. That was even better than the 8.3% economists were expecting.

"The improvement is simply encouraging," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. "More importantly, what it's doing is taking universal pessimism and starting to put some holes in that theory."

The Fed has already lifted its key overnight rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4%, from virtually zero earlier this year. The central bank has said it still plans to raise rates further and then to hold them high to grind down inflation.

The hope for markets is that the recent improvements in inflation data could mean the Fed ends up holding rates at a level that's not as punishing for Wall Street. Rate increases can cause a recession because they slow the economy, and they also drag down prices of stocks and other investments.

Bond yields, which have been hovering near multidecade highs, eased. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.34% from 4.40% late Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.76% from 3.85%.

Investors will get more updates on inflation's impact on businesses and consumers this week with corporate earnings from big retailers. Walmart Inc. jumped 6.5% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement. Target Corp. reports its results today, and Macy's Inc. reports its results Thursday.

Wall Street will get a broader update on retail sales today when the government releases its report for October.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.