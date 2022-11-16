West puts away LR Christian

Bentonville West Coach Greg White said he'd seen enough of his players beating up on one another during the days leading up to Tuesday's season opener.

He didn't mind seeing the kind of physicality his Wolverines put forth against someone else for a change.

Tucker Anderson, Dawson Price and Tucker Bowman combined for 57 points and 24 rebounds as West used a key fourth-quarter flurry and an overwhelming effort on the glass to beat Little Rock Christian 73-66 at Warrior Arena.

"Man, it was about time we played someone in a different uniform," White said. "I thought the guys responded really, really well. [Little Rock Christian] is good, but we had some guys step up that we weren't expecting to step up. You know what you're going to get from the trinity in [Anderson, Price, Bowman].

"But we had others make some big plays for us. Caleb Cruisenberry, Zahir [James], who's a sophomore, Davari Fox. ... we had some guys rise to the occasion."

The Wolverines certainly got a lift from their three standouts, who had big moment after big moment during a game that had plenty of back and forth.

Anderson finished with 26 points, 16 of which came in the first half, and 9nrebounds while Price had 18 points and 8 rebounds for West (1-0), which trailed 37-33 at halftime. Bowman added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The biggest asset the Wolverines may have had, however, was their work on the boards. West outrebounded the Warriors 36-19, including 14-3 in the fourth quarter.

"I make no excuses because I thought West beat us [Tuesday]," Little Rock Christian Coach Kyle Pennington said. "And where they beat us was on the boards. They were the more physical team. I was proud of some of the things we were able to do, but there's definitely some things that we have to clean up."

Freshman guard J.J. Andrews had 23 points and five rebounds for Little Rock Christian (1-1), which was also forced to spend most of the game without one of its top players in Landren Blocker. The 6-5 junior, who's got a number of NCAA Division I offers, played for just two minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter.

He returned in the second half and got a steal on the very first possession of the third quarter but continued to battle foul issues and finished with six points.

Jameel Wesley and Corliss Williamson Jr. helped picked up the slack with 12 points each, the latter on four three-pointers, and Ben Fox followed with 10 points.

The Warriors managed to take a four-point lead into halftime behind Andrews' 15 first-half points, but the Wolverines spurted back to tie it at 50-50 on Anderson's driving lay-up just before the third-quarter buzzer sounded.

Little Rock Christian was able to regain the advantage and led 57-54 following a leaning 8-footer by Andrews with 5:01 to go in the game. But a putback from Cruisenberry started a 12-0 run to gave West a lead they wouldn't give up. Bowman would later hit 6 of 8 free throws over the final minute to help close things out.

"We weren't perfect, and there's some things we've got to work on," White said. "Like I told them, the scouting report on us is going to be to stop [Anderson], but they can't forget about [Bowman, Price] because those guys have been in games like this that they're use to.

"I thought they all did a great job, though, because Little Rock Christian is a very good team."