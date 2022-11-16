Women’s association holding auction

It's the height of the annual fall fund-raising season for White Hall's Progressive Women's Association.

Last week, they held a drawing for a quilt and afghan, and at 6 p.m. Friday, they're auctioning off gift certificates, art, home decor, jewelry, and more as part of their Fall Scholarship Auction. The auction will be held at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, and once again, Dean Dancer will be the auctioneer. Everyone is invited to attend and there will be free refreshments.

THE SCHOLARSHIPS

The proceeds will go into the PWA's Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund, and not including this year's fundraising efforts, the women of PWA have raised more than $230,000 for scholarships over the last three decades.

They award four $1,000 scholarships to females each year, with recipients receiving $500 per semester for four years. When one student graduates, another is selected to receive a scholarship in her place.

Brenda Doucey, PWA newsletter publisher and a member, said, "We commit to them throughout their entire college career," whether that's a four-year degree or a woman continues straight on into graduate school.

QUILT, AFGHAN WINNERS

The drawings for the patriotic-themed quilt and afghan were held after White Hall's Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Drive.

Glen Minor, a former U.S. Air Force helicopter pilot, did the honors of blindly pulling names from two separate bags. One contained the names of those who bid on the quilt and the other, the names of those who bid on the afghan. Donna Phillips of Rison won the quilt and Tracy Sidwell of Pine Bluff won the afghan. The quilt was made by PWA member Mary Ann Davis and the afghan was made by PWA member Linda Hurd. The PWA's mission is to bring together business women of diverse backgrounds, and to provide opportunities so they can help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education and networking.

The Progressive Women's Association meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road. Details: Brenda Doucey at (870) 692-0101 or Bernice Foster at (870) 489-3600.