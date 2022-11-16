Workforce training center announced

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corporation.

The center, estimated to cost $35 to $40 million, will be built in Conway.

"Manufacturing is key to the Arkansas economy. So, when we found out that many of our state's employers were sending their employees to other states to get the training they needed for Arkansas jobs, we knew that we had to remedy the situation," Hutchinson said in a news release. "The Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center will be able to keep Arkansas employers and Arkansas employees in state to be trained where they can further contribute to our local and state economies."

The 100,000-square-foot center will focus on computer numerically controlled machinery, automation, robotics, industrial maintenance, craft skills, plastic injection molding, and other customized technical needs of Arkansas companies, the news release said.

"The Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Center will not only contribute to enhancing the Arkansas workforce, but it will also be a job creator," said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "We will be better able to support our existing manufacturing companies as they keep their employees up to date on current skills, but it will also act as one more tool in our tool kit in attracting new and expanding businesses to the state looking for a talented and skilled workforce."