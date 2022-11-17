1 man killed, 1 injured in LR collision early Tuesday

One man was killed and another injured in a collision at Cantrell and Foxcroft roads in Little Rock on Tuesday morning, police said.

Owen Carroll, 75, of Little Rock was headed south on Foxcroft around 6:40 a.m. when he ran a stoplight at Cantrell, according to a preliminary accident report. Carroll's 1976 Mercedes was struck by a westbound 2018 Ford.

Carroll was taken to UAMS, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old Little Rock man, was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

Officers at the scene reported that the weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.