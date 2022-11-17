The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 16, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-182. James Taylor v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-287. Jonathan Martin Lawrence v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-14. Mizan Rahman v. BF Acquisitions, LLC, Assignee of Regions Bank; Woodland Farm Estates, LLC; and David Carl, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-257. Kiah Danner v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-523. Crowder Land Company, LLC; Estate of Kenneth E. Pace; Grayson Land & Timber Company, LP; ATWL Resources, LLP; Bavarian Timber 2015, LLC; Twin Creeks Timber, LLC; Roydell B. Osteen; and Katherine Bruillette v. Charles Payne and Edna Payne, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-258. Christopher Burns v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-484. Georgianna Booker v. Patrick Booker, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-22-212. Marla Farris and Jeremey Lewis v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-589. Shafawnda Saenz v. Keifer Wayne Gray, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed in part, affirmed in part. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-573. Cassey Bassett v. Jeremy Emery, Kendra Emery, and Dusty Emery, from Green County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden, Gladwin, Barrett, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Klappenbach, Gruber, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-528. (In the Matter of Linda Rushton Selman, an Incapacitated Person) Frank D. Selman v. Robert Rushton Hurley, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.