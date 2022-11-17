Commit or quit, Twitter’s crew told

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees Wednesday morning: Commit to a new "hardcore" Twitter or leave the company with severance pay.

Employees were told they had to sign a pledge to stay on with the company. "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," read the staff email, which linked to an online form.

Anyone who did not sign the pledge by 4 p.m. Thursday was told they would receive three months' severance pay, the message said.

In the midnight email, Musk said Twitter "will need to be extremely hardcore" going forward. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity," he said. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

The email, paired with a new policy mandating a return to the office, is expected to lead to even more attrition at a company whose staff Musk had already halved.

It also comes as Musk says he is tabling Twitter's Blue Verified, his first major product since taking over as Twitter's owner and CEO -- a role Musk said Wednesday he doesn't want, anywhere -- while the company sorts out issues with the feature.

A week ago, Twitter debuted the product, which gives users a blue check-mark icon next to their name for a monthly fee of $7.99 and promises to reduce by half the number of ads they see. By Friday, the option disappeared amid a rash of fake accounts impersonating everyone from President Biden to basketball star LeBron James.

Sign-ups were paused late Nov. 10, and the service won't "relaunch" until Nov. 29 "to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk announced via a tweet late Tuesday.

But inside Twitter, staff were using the additional two weeks to conduct a postmortem on the launch, trying to understand why the impersonations spiraled out of control, according to a person with knowledge of the internal discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

The launch -- and its backtrack -- was the culmination of a whirlwind two weeks of ownership for Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion late last month after initially trying for several months to back out of the deal.

PURGING CRITICS

What began as the firing of two longtime Twitter engineers after they criticized Musk has turned into a purge, as he clamps down on internal and external dissent.

In the past couple days, an estimated dozen or so employees have been let go after openly rebuking Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," according to two people familiar with the matter. Musk and Twitter haven't confirmed the firings, but employees have been monitoring the situation through public tweets and private messages.

In one case, Musk announced a firing in a tweet. Engineer Eric Frohnhoefer, who worked on Twitter's app for the Android mobile operating system, reposted Sunday one of Musk's tweets with a comment saying that Musk's understanding of a technical part of Twitter's app was "wrong."

Musk replied and asked Frohnhoefer to elaborate, before writing, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"

After attempting to explain his thinking in a number of tweets, Frohnhoefer was asked by another user why he hadn't shared his feedback with his new boss, privately. The engineer, who has worked at Twitter for more than eight years, replied, "maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe use Slack or email."

On Monday morning, Musk wrote that Frohnhoefer had been fired. Frohnhoefer retweeted that post and included a saluting emoji that many employees used when they were laid off earlier this month. Twitter and Frohnhoefer didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on his status.

Another engineer, Ben Leib, also lost his job after a public posting critical of Musk. He commented on the same post about load times from Musk, writing, "As the former tech lead for timelines infrastructure at Twitter, I can confidently say that this man has no idea wtf he's talking about." Leib, who worked at Twitter for a decade, confirmed to Bloomberg that he was fired on Sunday.

Sasha Solomon, a software engineer, posted Monday night that she was fired for a critical post. "I said it before and I'll say it again," she tweeted. "Kiss my a-- elon."

Another engineer, Nick Morgan, tweeted a screenshot of the email sent from Twitter HR that said he was fired after his "recent behavior violated company policy."

"My Twitter account was protected at the time, so I can only assume this was for not showing 100% loyalty in Slack," he tweeted, referring to Twitter's internal company communications. Morgan and Solomon could not be reached for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press.