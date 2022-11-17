Writers' workshop set Monday

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to its virtual writers' workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

Presenters of the writers' workshop will be local educator and author, LaTonya Richardson, and educator and writer, Kanesha Barnes-Adams.

The session will provide tips for unlocking one's creativity through writing at any age, according to a newsrelease. The event is part of the umbrella series of The Links, Preparing our Community for Success, and this segment focuses on the arts, according to the release.

To attend the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88128605512?pwd=QWRuL0ZwVTJueHJRekwvci9WcWJLZz09 and use Meeting ID: 881 2860 5512 with Passcode: 403792 or call (309) 205-3325.

Caregivers Alzheimer's group to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group will meet virtually at 11 a.m. Monday. The community is invited to attend via Zoom.

The topic will be Medicare Open Enrollment Questions. The speaker will be Charlotte Clausen, executive coordinator with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' South Central Center on Aging in Jefferson County.

To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2966130957?pwd=VzdtWERCeGV2NXZmOFduRkJKUHliUT09 and use Meeting ID: 296 613 0957 with Passcode: U2khq4. To find a local phone number visit https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcXPYchL2c.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency on Aging, (870) 543-6309.

Sixth & Main project entrepreneurs

Go Forward Pine Bluff is seeking food trucks, chefs, entrepreneurs and start-ups for business opportunities supported by the Sixth & Main project. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023, according to a news release.

The Sixth and Main Street Plaza will include four restaurants, a roof top bar, an outdoor amphitheater, outdoor dining, a rainwater garden, and a fountain bridge. All interested vendors are encouraged to contact The Generator at (870) 663-0200. Space is limited.