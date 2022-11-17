Cy Young winners

Cy Young Award Winners
AMERICAN LEAGUE
2022 Justin Verlander, Houston
2021 Robbie Ray, Toronto
2020 x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland
2019 Justin Verlander, Houston
2018 Blake Snell, Tampa Bay
2017 Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2016 Rick Porcello, Boston
2015 Dallas Keuchel, Houston
2014 Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2013 Max Scherzer, Detroit
2012 David Price, Tampa Bay
2011 x-Justin Verlander, Detroit
2010 Felix Hernandez, Seattle
2009 Zack Greinke, Kansas City
2008 Cliff Lee, Cleveland
2007 CC Sabathia, Cleveland
2006 x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2005 Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles
2004 x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2003 Roy Halladay, Toronto
2002 Barry Zito, Oakland
2001 Roger Clemens, New York
2000 x-Pedro Martinez, Boston
1999 x-Pedro Martinez, Boston
1998 x-Roger Clemens, Toronto
1997 Roger Clemens, Toronto
1996 Pat Hentgen, Toronto
1995 Randy Johnson, Seattle
1994 David Cone, Kansas City
1993 Jack McDowell, Chicago
1992 Dennis Eckersley, Oakland
1991 Roger Clemens, Boston
1990 Bob Welch, Oakland
1989 Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1988 Frank Viola, Minnesota
1987 Roger Clemens, Boston
1986 x-Roger Clemens, Boston
1985 Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1984 Willie Hernandez, Detroit
1983 LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago
1982 Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee
1981 Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee
1980 Steve Stone, Baltimore
1979 Mike Flanagan, Baltimore
1978 x-Ron Guidry, New York
1977 Sparky Lyle, New York
1976 Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1975 Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1974 Catfish Hunter, Oakland
1973 Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1972 Gaylord Perry, Cleveland
1971 Vida Blue, Oakland
1970 Jim Perry, Minnesota
1969 (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit
1968 x-Denny McLain, Detroit
1967 Jim Lonborg, Boston
1964 Dean Chance, Los Angeles
1961 Whitey Ford, New York
1959 Early Wynn, Chicago
1958 Bob Turley, New York
NATIONAL LEAGUE
2022 Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
2021 Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee
2020 Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati
2019 Jacob deGrom, New York
2018 Jacob deGrom, New York
2017 Max Scherzer, Washington
2016 Max Scherzer, Washington
2015 Jake Arrieta, Chicago
2014 x-Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2013 Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2012 R.A. Dickey, New York
2011 Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2010 x-Roy Halladay, Philadelphia
2009 Tim Lincecum, San Francisco
2008 Tim Lincecum, San Francisco
2007 x-Jake Peavy, San Diego
2006 Brandon Webb, Arizona
2005 Chris Carpenter, St. Louis
2004 Roger Clemens, Houston
2003 Eric Gagne, Los Angeles
2002 x-Randy Johnson, Arizona
2001 Randy Johnson, Arizona
2000 Randy Johnson, Arizona
1999 Randy Johnson, Arizona
1998 Tom Glavine, Atlanta
1997 Pedro Martinez, Montreal
1996 John Smoltz, Atlanta
1995 x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1994 x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1993 Greg Maddux, Atlanta
1992 Greg Maddux, Chicago
1991 Tom Glavine, Atlanta
1990 Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh
1989 Mark Davis, San Diego
1988 x-Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles
1987 Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia
1986 Mike Scott, Houston
1985 x-Dwight Gooden, New York
1984 x-Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago
1983 John Denny, Philadelphia
1982 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1981 Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles
1980 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1979 Bruce Sutter, Chicago
1978 Gaylord Perry, San Diego
1977 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1976 Randy Jones, San Diego
1975 Tom Seaver, New York
1974 Mike Marshall, Los Angeles
1973 Tom Seaver, New York
1972 x-Steve Carlton, Philadelphia
1971 Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago
1970 Bob Gibson, St. Louis
1969 Tom Seaver, New York
1968 x-Bob Gibson, St. Louis
1967 Mike McCormick, San Francisco
1966 x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1965 x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1963 x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles
1962 Don Drysdale, Los Angeles
1960 Vernon Law, Pittsburgh
1957 Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves
1956 Don Newcombe, Brooklyn
NOTE: From 1956-66 there was one selection from both leagues.
x-unanimous choice