Cy Young winners

Cy Young Award Winners

AMERICAN LEAGUE

2022 Justin Verlander, Houston

2021 Robbie Ray, Toronto

2020 x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland

2019 Justin Verlander, Houston

2018 Blake Snell, Tampa Bay

2017 Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2016 Rick Porcello, Boston

2015 Dallas Keuchel, Houston

2014 Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2013 Max Scherzer, Detroit

2012 David Price, Tampa Bay

2011 x-Justin Verlander, Detroit

2010 Felix Hernandez, Seattle

2009 Zack Greinke, Kansas City

2008 Cliff Lee, Cleveland

2007 CC Sabathia, Cleveland

2006 x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2005 Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles

2004 x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2003 Roy Halladay, Toronto

2002 Barry Zito, Oakland

2001 Roger Clemens, New York

2000 x-Pedro Martinez, Boston

1999 x-Pedro Martinez, Boston

1998 x-Roger Clemens, Toronto

1997 Roger Clemens, Toronto

1996 Pat Hentgen, Toronto

1995 Randy Johnson, Seattle

1994 David Cone, Kansas City

1993 Jack McDowell, Chicago

1992 Dennis Eckersley, Oakland

1991 Roger Clemens, Boston

1990 Bob Welch, Oakland

1989 Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1988 Frank Viola, Minnesota

1987 Roger Clemens, Boston

1986 x-Roger Clemens, Boston

1985 Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1984 Willie Hernandez, Detroit

1983 LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago

1982 Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee

1981 Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee

1980 Steve Stone, Baltimore

1979 Mike Flanagan, Baltimore

1978 x-Ron Guidry, New York

1977 Sparky Lyle, New York

1976 Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1975 Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1974 Catfish Hunter, Oakland

1973 Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1972 Gaylord Perry, Cleveland

1971 Vida Blue, Oakland

1970 Jim Perry, Minnesota

1969 (tie) Mike Cuellar, Baltimore, and Denny McLain, Detroit

1968 x-Denny McLain, Detroit

1967 Jim Lonborg, Boston

1964 Dean Chance, Los Angeles

1961 Whitey Ford, New York

1959 Early Wynn, Chicago

1958 Bob Turley, New York

NATIONAL LEAGUE

2022 Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

2021 Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee

2020 Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati

2019 Jacob deGrom, New York

2018 Jacob deGrom, New York

2017 Max Scherzer, Washington

2016 Max Scherzer, Washington

2015 Jake Arrieta, Chicago

2014 x-Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2013 Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2012 R.A. Dickey, New York

2011 Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2010 x-Roy Halladay, Philadelphia

2009 Tim Lincecum, San Francisco

2008 Tim Lincecum, San Francisco

2007 x-Jake Peavy, San Diego

2006 Brandon Webb, Arizona

2005 Chris Carpenter, St. Louis

2004 Roger Clemens, Houston

2003 Eric Gagne, Los Angeles

2002 x-Randy Johnson, Arizona

2001 Randy Johnson, Arizona

2000 Randy Johnson, Arizona

1999 Randy Johnson, Arizona

1998 Tom Glavine, Atlanta

1997 Pedro Martinez, Montreal

1996 John Smoltz, Atlanta

1995 x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1994 x-Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1993 Greg Maddux, Atlanta

1992 Greg Maddux, Chicago

1991 Tom Glavine, Atlanta

1990 Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh

1989 Mark Davis, San Diego

1988 x-Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles

1987 Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia

1986 Mike Scott, Houston

1985 x-Dwight Gooden, New York

1984 x-Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago

1983 John Denny, Philadelphia

1982 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1981 Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles

1980 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1979 Bruce Sutter, Chicago

1978 Gaylord Perry, San Diego

1977 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1976 Randy Jones, San Diego

1975 Tom Seaver, New York

1974 Mike Marshall, Los Angeles

1973 Tom Seaver, New York

1972 x-Steve Carlton, Philadelphia

1971 Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago

1970 Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1969 Tom Seaver, New York

1968 x-Bob Gibson, St. Louis

1967 Mike McCormick, San Francisco

1966 x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1965 x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1963 x-Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles

1962 Don Drysdale, Los Angeles

1960 Vernon Law, Pittsburgh

1957 Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves

1956 Don Newcombe, Brooklyn

NOTE: From 1956-66 there was one selection from both leagues.

x-unanimous choice