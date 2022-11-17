Marriage Licenses

Charles Jones, 45, and Kristain Sims, 41, both of Lonoke.

Anthony Fisher, 26, of Fort Polk, La., and Caitlin Harty, 25, of Cabot.

Jason Harrison, 22, and Bryanna Jones, 21, both of DeValls Bluff.

Olexander Chesser, 21, and Makia Jackson, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Blake Marchese, 24, of Little Rock and Macy Dillard, 22, of Yellville.

Zachary Keast, 28, and Amanda Nettles, 27, both of Little Rock.

Victor Silva Chavez, 21, and Yoselyn De Leon Rodas, 29, both of Little Rock.

Frank Diffee, 28, and Taylor Savage, 24, both of Little Rock.

Mark Jenkins, 60, and Tiffany Nix, 42, both of Sherwood.

Leah Fisher, 37, of Bryant and Corey Ross, 42, of North Little Rock.

Miguel Gonzalez Cordoba, 45, of North Little Rock and Maria Rodriguez Marcado, 40, of Jacksonville.

Timothy Ruiz, 21, of Little Rock Air Force Base, and Megan Rollins, 22, of Sherwood.

Justin Williams, 32, and Precious McCoy, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Zachary Brown-Perry, 31, and Kimberly Bevel, 32, both of Sherwood.

Hope Troillett, 29, and Nastasya Jabaly, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Brian Pipkin, 40, and Christa Kuebel, 39, both of Little Rock.

Devonne Danley, 58, of Conway and Donna Hunnicutt, 52, of Monticello.

Benjamin Criswell, 29, and Isabella Catron, 25, both of Cammack Village.

Maurice Brooks, 64, and Jerri Alford, 58, both of Little Rock.

Rickey Brown, 60, and Regina Worsham, 54, both of North Little Rock.

Andrew Serrano, 39, and Corinne Ridgley, 38, both of Little Rock.

Bailey Crum, 21, and Erik Santoyo, 26, both of Little Rock.

Harvey Barton, 62, and Yvette Colbert, 59, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4067. Reginald LaFlora v. Tomika LaFlora.

22-4069. Quintessa Hathaway v. Chester Lucas I.

22-4070. Sabrena Martin v. Robert Collins.

22-4071. Ramzi Alfaiq v. Amber Paxton.

22-4072. Michelle Powell v. Kerry Powell.

22-4074. Debra Wilson v. Glenn Booker.

22-4075. Yahya Sipho v. Nawal Alhijazi.

22-4076. Caitlyn Douglass v. Charles Douglass.

22-4077. Coretta Walker v. Ulysses Walker Jr.

22-4078. Luz Crowder v. Marshall Crowder.

22-4079. Alejandro Vazquez Reyes v. Merida Jimenez Torres.

22-4083. James Storey v. Evelyn Storey.

22-4084. Dianna Terry v. J.W. Terry.

GRANTED

20-2483. Jerry Harris v. Mattie Harris.

22-846. Shelly Hartness v. Darren Hartness.

22-2014. Matthew Burr v. Kelley Miller.

22-2537. Deborah Mansour v. Emad Mansour.

22-3419. Michael Goldsberry v. Chao Goldsberry.

22-3768. Desstoni Johnson v. Shannon Johnson.